Celebration Pediatrics Welcomes Dr. Victoria Larson, MD, To Their Team Of Expert Pediatricians

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CELEBRATION, Fla., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebration Pediatrics is thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Victoria Larson, MD, to their team of dedicated healthcare providers. Dr. Larson brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and passion for care, making her an exceptional addition to the Celebration Pediatrics family.

Victoria Larson, MD

Dr. Larson graduated with honors from the University of Pennsylvania, where she majored in biology. She went on to earn her medical degree from the prestigious University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine. Following her medical education, Dr. Larson completed her pediatric residency at AdventHealth for Children in Orlando, Florida, where she honed her skills and developed a deep commitment to providing compassionate, patient-centered care.

With a strong belief in the power of education and a deep-seated passion for helping others, Dr. Larson is dedicated to guiding her young patients toward healthy, happy lives. Her approach to pediatric care is rooted in compassion and a genuine desire to make a positive impact on the lives of children and their families.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Dr. Larson to our team," said Robert Dabrow, MD, FAAP, Medical Director. "Her commitment to providing high-quality, compassionate care aligns perfectly with our mission at Celebration Pediatrics. We are confident that Dr. Larson will be a wonderful addition to our community, and we look forward to the positive impact she will have on our patients and their families."

Outside of her professional life, Dr. Larson enjoys reading, playing the piano, traveling, and spending quality time with her family and friends. Her diverse interests and warm personality make her a well-rounded and approachable physician who is eager to connect with her patients and their families on a personal level.

Dr. Larson is now accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment or learn more about Celebration Pediatrics and their services, visit Celebration Pediatrics or call (407) 566-9700.

About Celebration Pediatrics

At Celebration Pediatrics, our board-certified pediatricians believe exceptional care is obtained when there is an on–going relationship between the doctor and patient. As a Patient-Centered Medical Home, our approach is to provide our patients with comprehensive health care. We want to be lifelong partners in your child's health and know we can achieve this goal by listening to your questions and concerns as we educate you on how to promote a healthy lifestyle for the entire family. We have two locations to serve you better in Central Florida, and our patients come from all over to ensure they receive the best care for their children.

Contact:

Celebration Pediatrics

1530 Celebration Blvd. Suite 301

Celebration, FL 34747

Phone: (407) 566-9700

Website: Celebration Pediatrics

Media Contact:

Nicole Meyer

Marketing Coordinator

Celebration Health & Wellness

(407) 902-1742

[email protected]

SOURCE Celebration Pediatrics

