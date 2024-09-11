HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO Hosts An Evening Of Culinary Excellence And Traditional Performing Arts At The Historic Shimogamo Villa In Kyoto

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





KYOTO NOH DINING 2024

KYOTO, Japan, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO, a Luxury Collection Hotel & Spa , is pleased to announce an exclusive cultural and culinary event at the historic Mitsui family Shimogamo Villa, a Nationally Designated Important Cultural Property. Held over four evenings this autumn, guests can enjoy a specially curated dinner by Chef Tetsuya Asano, Japan's representative for Bocuse d'Or 2027, paired with a live performance of Noh, the traditional Japanese art form.

The Noh presentation led by Haruna Tanaka, an accomplished Noh performer and lecturer, will be accompanied by insightful English explanations on the history, plays, masks, and costumes of Noh theater, enhancing the experience for first-time attendees. Recognized by UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage in 2001, Noh is a 600-year-old art form combining chant, dance, and music. The Kongo School, one of Noh's five principal schools, is celebrated for its elegant dance and dynamic movements, tracing its origins to the Sakatoh-za sarugaku troupe of the Horyu-ji and Kofuku-ji temples in Nara.

Following the performance, guests enjoy a traditional Japanese bento box dinner featuring fresh Kyoto ingredients and Chef Asano's signature salmon and salmon roe dish, paired with a selection of fine wines. After dining, they can explore Shimogamo Villa, a historic property once owned by the Mitsui family and renowned for its classical Japanese architecture. The villa includes a tranquil garden and a watchtower offering nighttime views of the Higashiyama ridges.

"KYOTO NOH DINING 2024"



Dates:

Friday, October 25 - Saturday, October 26; Friday, November 1 - Saturday, November 2 (7:00pm-9:00pm)

Price:

$1,030 per person or

¥150,000JPY (accommodation fee not included); maximum eight participants

Experience includes:



Noh performance with English commentary Dinner prepared by Chef

Tetsuya Asano with wine pairing

"KYOTO NOH DINING 2024" is subject to availability. To reserve a stay at HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO and secure a spot at this exclusive event, please visit or call +81 75 468 3100.

ABOUT HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO, a Luxury Collection Hotel & Spa:

HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO is the first of the HOTEL THE MITSUI brand of iconic, ultra-luxury properties, designed to reflect the harmony between the four seasons and five senses. Located in the heart of Kyoto adjacent to Nijo Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the 160-room hotel features three restaurants, including the innovative TOKI; THERMAL SPRING SPA and private onsens sourced from on-site natural springs; modern tea ceremony alcove and private function space; and seasonally inspired courtyard garden. Built on a 250-year-old site that once housed the Mitsui Family's executive branch, the hotel presents an ambiance of refined sophistication and serves as a cultural gateway to discover Kyoto. The first Japanese hotel to receive a Five Star rating in the first year of operation (2021) and maintain it for three consecutive years, HOTEL THE MITSUI KYOTO is also recognized on Condé Nast Traveler's 2024 Gold List and earned the Three Key hotel distinction by Michelin.

