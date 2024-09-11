Touchmath, A Portfolio Company Of Leeds Equity Partners, Acquires Classworks

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) adds CASE-endorsed and NCII-validated instruction, progress monitoring, and academic screening to help students with disabilities develop critical life skills.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. and DULUTH, Ga., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TouchMath, a mission-driven organization focused on serving students with learning disabilities and those struggling with math concepts, today announced the acquisition of Curriculum Advantage, (doing business as Classworks), a special education and tiered intervention that tracks and analyzes student performance data to deliver real-time academic interventions to struggling students.



Classworks' comprehensive solution includes academic screeners, math and reading intervention content, progress monitoring tools, and data analytics. Classworks is validated by the National Center on Intensive Intervention (NCII) and endorsed by The Council of Administrators of Special Education (CASE). The addition of Classworks complements TouchMath's high-quality, research-based math instructional materials that promote concept mastery, fluency, and confidence through a multisensory curriculum.

"The addition of Classworks to the TouchMath ecosystem significantly grows our digital capabilities in special education and tiered intervention," said Sean Lockwood, Chief Executive Officer of TouchMath. "We are excited to leverage Classworks' expertise to not only provide a broader and more comprehensive suite of solutions, but also to begin our strategic expansion beyond math."

"TouchMath has an unparalleled history of enhancing student outcomes through innovative approaches to instruction," said Lindsey Cook, Chief Executive Officer of Curriculum Advantage. "By combining our data-driven platform with TouchMath's proven multisensory approach, we can deliver personalized learning experiences to students nationwide."

"The acquisition of Classworks expands the depth and breadth of the TouchMath platform and uniquely positions the Company to serve the broad challenges of modern special education departments," said Eric Geveda, Managing Director at Leeds Equity. "We look forward to working with Lindsey and the team to continue delivering best-in-class student outcomes as part of TouchMath."



About TouchMath:

TouchMath is a leading provider of multisensory math programs designed to help students of all abilities understand and master mathematics. Through its innovative approach to math education, TouchMath empowers educators and learners with research-based strategies that enhance comprehension, fluency, and confidence in math. Founded in 1975, TouchMath has become a trusted resource for educators worldwide, offering a comprehensive suite of instructional materials, professional development services, and digital resources. For additional information on TouchMath, see .

About Curriculum Advantage (d/b/a Classworks):

Classworks is a leading K-12 special education and tiered intervention platform that delivers personalized learning solutions through advanced technology and detailed data. The Classworks platform features academic screeners, math and reading interventions, specialized instruction and progress monitoring. Classworks is dedicated to advancing educational outcomes and supporting educators. For additional information on Classworks, see .

About Leeds Equity Partners:

Leeds Equity is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training, and information services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The firm was founded in 1993 and currently manages approximately $5 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies and investors. For additional information on Leeds Equity Partners, see .

For More Information:

Scott VanHoy

Tel. 212-835-2000





SOURCE Leeds Equity Partners

