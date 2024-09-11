Atlas Names Shannon Rowley As New Chief Human Resources Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, (Atlas), a leading provider of infrastructure and environmental solutions, today announced the appointment of Shannon Rowley as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). In this role, Ms. Rowley oversees all human resources (HR) programs that support Atlas' growth - focusing on organizational development, talent and employee engagement.



“Shannon's leadership will be key in enhancing our HR processes and building a strong employee value proposition that enables Atlas to attract and retain top talent,” said Atlas CEO Jacque Hinman.“We are excited to welcome her and look forward to her contributions to our company's growth and the ongoing support of our employees' well-being.”

Ms. Rowley has more than 25 years of experience in HR leadership across the technical, construction and environmental sectors. Before joining Atlas, she served as CHRO at MWH, a global project delivery firm focused on water and wastewater infrastructure. She also has held senior HR positions at Stantec and MWH Global, overseeing operations across multiple regions, including the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Canada and Asia Pacific. Ms. Rowley began her HR career at American Residential Services, where she served as Regional Human Resources Manager.

“Atlas has a clear mission to support its people and communities,” says Ms. Rowley.“I'm excited to help drive that mission forward by strengthening our HR programs and creating an environment where employees can thrive and grow.”

About Atlas Technical Consultants:

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Infrastructure and Environmental Solutions. We partner with our clients to improve performance and extend the lifecycle of built and natural infrastructure assets stressed by climate, health, and economic impacts. With 3,600+ employees nationwide, Atlas brings deep technical expertise to public- and private-sector clients, integrating services across four primary disciplines: Environmental (ENV); Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC); Engineering & Design (E&D); and Program Management/Construction Management, and Quality Management (PCQM). To learn more about Atlas innovations for transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets, visit .

