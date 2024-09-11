عربي


Two Turkish Ministers Pay Visit To Uzbekistan Together With Head Of MIT

9/11/2024 10:08:28 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, and Head of the National Intelligence Service Ibrahim Kalin will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan on September 12, Azernews reports, citing the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bilateral and regional issues will be discussed within the framework of the visit.

Also, security issues will be discussed.

AzerNews

