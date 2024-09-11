Two Turkish Ministers Pay Visit To Uzbekistan Together With Head Of MIT
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Interior Minister Ali
Yerlikaya, and Head of the National Intelligence Service Ibrahim
Kalin will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan on September 12,
Azernews reports, citing the Turkish Ministry of Foreign
Affairs.
Bilateral and regional issues will be discussed within the
framework of the visit.
Also, security issues will be discussed.
