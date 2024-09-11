Mindware to Bring Cutting-Edge Innovations to GITEX 2024

(MENAFN- Procre8) DUBAI, UAE, 10th September, 2024 – Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, is thrilled to announce its participation in GITEX Global 2024 taking place from 14-18 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This year, Mindware is set to showcase its latest technological advancements and strategic solutions designed to drive digital transformation across diverse industries.



Mindware will be exhibiting at Booth H2-A30, where attendees will have the opportunity to experience firsthand the company’s innovative technologies tailored to meet the evolving needs of today’s digital landscape. Highlights of Mindware’s participation at GITEX 2024 include:

1. Advanced Cloud Offerings: Discover Mindware’s state-of-the-art cloud infrastructure and services, engineered to enhance scalability, security, and efficiency for enterprises of all sizes. Learn about the company’s latest offerings in cloud migration, management, and optimization.

2. AI and Machine Learning Innovations: Explore Mindware’s cutting-edge AI and machine learning platforms that empower businesses with actionable insights, predictive analytics, and automation capabilities to drive strategic decision-making and operational excellence.

3. Next-Generation Cybersecurity: Engage with industry experts to understand how Mindware’s advanced cybersecurity systems safeguard digital assets from emerging threats, ensuring robust protection for organizations in a rapidly changing threat landscape.

4. Smart IT Infrastructure: See demonstrations of Mindware’s innovative IT infrastructure designed to streamline operations, improve performance, and reduce costs, including the latest advancements in data centre management and network optimization.

5. Interactive Workshops and Demos: Attend Mindware’s interactive workshops and live demonstrations to gain practical insights into how Mindware’s solutions can be leveraged to achieve business objectives and accelerate digital transformation.



With a dedicated AI Business Unit, Mindware is keen to demonstrate to channel partners and customers its MAGIC (Mindware's Aggregation Gateway for Innovation and Collaboration) Hub, which now includes comprehensive AI services aimed at overcoming the challenges to AI adoption in enterprise settings. Under MAGIC, Mindware will guide partners and customers through their AI journey with the company’s professional services and expertise.



Mr. Philippe Jarre, President, Mindware Group says, “GITEX Global 2024 is a significant opportunity for us to connect with our channel ecosystem and industry leaders and display our latest innovations, while demonstrating our commitment to driving digital transformation in the region. We are excited to present our extensive portfolio and engage with attendees to explore how we can support their technology needs and help them navigate the future of IT.”



“Additionally, we are fortunate to have exceptional support from our vendors, with over 20 vendors showcasing their latest technologies at our booth. Every year, we aim to unveil something exciting, and this year will be no exception,” he continues.



Mindware’s participation at GITEX 2024 underscores its dedication to delivering high-impact IT solutions and fostering technological advancement. The company invites all attendees to visit Booth H2-A30 for a comprehensive overview of its offerings and to discuss tailored solutions that address their specific challenges and goals.







