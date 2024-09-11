IBC 2024: Sony’s Creativity Connected will fuel tomorrow’s Broadcast Industry

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Dubai, United Arab Emirates September 10th, 2024 – IBC 2024: Sony is delighted to announce today a number of significant workflow, software and hardware updates designed to enable the industry to transition towards a dynamic resourcing architecture. Under the umbrella of the Creativity Connected, Sony professional solutions will allow users and decision makers to explore new creative and operative possibilities.



“We’re seeing the media industry shift towards a best of breed and workflow centric approach. One of the necessary steps to leveraging the best of hardware and software components, and deploying them in a hybrid environment, is to be able navigate workflows seamlessly and without constraints across different infrastructures. At Sony, we’re approaching this new generation of media production with technology that allows easy connectivity between all the components, and still delivering the best image quality. This is what we mean by Creativity Connected” commented Jobin Joejoe, Managing Director, Sony MEA.

Creating the building blocks for a dynamic media facility

Sony’s Networked Live ecosystem, designed to take full advantage of resources in high-quality live productions, sees a raft of new announcements. Working hand in hand with subsidiary Nevion, Sony brings a holistic view to any production seeking end-to-end and platform agnostic workflows.

Sony has continued to be involved in multiple trials across the globe, working with mobile operators including Deutsche Telekom, Orange Poland, 3 Denmark to usher in the era of low latency 5G live transmission. Workflows included cameras, the CBK-RPU7 remote production unit and the portable data transmitter PDT-FP1, which was released earlier this year, provides strong support for direct 5G streaming from cameras.

IBC 2024 marks the market introduction of the M2L-X: this software-based switcher provides agnostic flexibility and capability in a production workflow thanks to its Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) approach and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) deployment, coupled with interoperability with third party applications*[1]. The M2L-X also integrates seamlessly with a software-defined platform that allows developers to easily build live media applications.

As live production operators increasingly seek scalability, sustainability and modularity, Sony’s new version of its MLS-X1 switcher provides the perfect solution, with more modular flexibility and operational capabilities. Its single node version (V2.2*[2]) with half M/E and I/O count means that smaller production companies can also harness the dynamic and scalable qualities offered by the platform. From an operational standpoint, The MLS-X1 sees several enhancements such as Conditional Action and Panel Memories, for more efficient story creation (V2.3*[3]). In parallel, the camera control Network adaptor, CNA-2, adds new functions for managing and configuring cameras on a set*[4]: the GMCS (Global Multi camera System) is a new scalable and highly secure control system which allows any camera system to be expanded to up to 300 chains, using Logical Dividing to easily allocate and configurate each chain. Multi-camera control and configuration can also be accessed through a web browser using the license-based software HZC-MSUCN2. In addition, the new version (V1.1) of the media edge processor NXL-ME80 released in July this year achieves ultra-low latency transmission of HD8 channels and can also be used as a receiver for 5G wireless transmission.

As part of Sony’s hybrid production vision, subsidiary Nevion is enhancing media transport, network and resource orchestration across facilities and the cloud. Nevion Virtuoso will offer SRT transmission*[5] and advanced HEVC video compression*[6] for bandwidth-constrained applications – based on leading-edge and proven Sony’s technology. Nevion VideoIPath's media orchestration platform now supports routing and control of cloud processing resources. Additionally, updates to VideoIPath Operate continue to re-imagine broadcast control for live hybrid production.



Harnessing the power of Cloud and AI for enhanced infrastructure and workflow flexibility

For industry players looking for a best of breed approach with sustainable ways of working, Sony is announcing today the creation of service-led templates, aligned with specific content use cases such as live production or news gathering using integrated software running on cloud services and COTS based hardware. Building on Sony’s strong experience in the live sports industry, these templates will allow users to deploy the most efficient broadcast and production operations according to their needs and resources.

Sony’s Creators’ Cloud platform is dedicated to efficient media production, sharing and distribution. Since its inception it has seen several expansions with specific developments aimed at individuals or enterprises.

Creators’ Cloud for enterprise announcements

To enhance post-production workflows, Sony's Ci Media Cloud platform will premiere a native integration with Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve at IBC. Available in fall of 2024, the integration allows users to search for footage stored in Ci, preview it, download proxies, check comments, upload new cuts, all directly from their non-linear video editing software (NLE).

Sony’s C3 Portal also sees its connectivity widened to the latest cameras*[7] and is now capable of receiving streaming feeds from third party transmitters such as LiveU's or generic SRT encoders, allowing quick and easy deployment of cameras feeds into the cloud. Teradek's Node II, Node II CBRS and Node 5G wireless modems are now able to work with selected Sony’s camcorders to transmit streaming or recorded files to C3 Portal. On the receiver side, C3 Portal can connect, amongst many options, to the now available PWA-RX1 steaming receiver software, launched at NAB this year.

Creators’ Cloud for individuals announcements

Sony is announcing today further features to its Creators’ Cloud for individuals platform including:

- USB wired connection and shutter angle display for its Monitor and Control App*[8]

- Creators’ App now supports pausing/resume of photo and video transfer to mobile devices, incremental transfer, and taking photos while transferring*[9]

- Using the Catalyst Prepare Plugin with Ci Media Cloud platform, editing will now be possible while referencing review comments made by clients. The Catalyst Prepare Plugin currently supports Adobe Premiere Pro, and will also support Blackmagic Design's DaVinci Resolve in the fall of 2024 onward.



Visitors to the Sony stand will be able to try out Sony owned AI analysis engine and AI Rule Engine Maker to create highlight live videos, scene clips and metadata tagging in the A2 production suite. Integrating with the A2 Production Suite, the M2 Live cloud-based switcher and its AI automatic highlight, instant replay and Clip Transition latest features*[10] will also be on show.

Also part of Sony’s Media Backbone offering, the latest version of HIVE offers an AI driven transcription which integrates with users existing transcription engines. Industry leading Auto framing powered by AI is also embedded in the latest PTZ BRC-AM7 camera, launching in December of 2024*[11].



Workflows powered by outstanding image quality and Virtual Production’s expanding potential.

Sony will be exhibiting its new flagship professional shading monitor prototype, the 16.5" TRIMASTER HX 4K BVM-HX1710N (with IP/SDI/HDMI) for shading and quality control in live environments. The BVM-HX1710N supports SMPTE 2110 and as such adds to the widening Networked Live ecosystem. This high luminance and fast response model are launching alongside another new model launching today, the 16,5” BVM-HX1710*[12]. The 2 monitors combine true black reproduction, High Dynamic Range, and a peak luminance of 3,000 Nits. Additionally, we will be exhibiting the flagship model of a reference monitor, the BVM-HX3110, and the BRAVIA 9 (4K Mini LED TV). Besides the high brightness and color reproduction technologies cultivated in the development of professional monitors, BRAVIA 9 and BVM-HX3110 share common core technologies such as proprietary backlight control. Also, the consumer BRAVIA 9 range will be expanded in Europe to include a new 65-inch model from November this year in addition to the already available 75 and 85-inch sizes. Sony will continue to strengthen the collaboration between professional and consumer in the development of displays that faithfully reproduce a creator’s visual intention, from where content is captured to where it is viewed.

Sony is also launching at this IBC, its new HDC-P50A camera, an IP native POV (Point of View) camera, with an optional license-based upgrade for direct IP output. Other key features include SMF transmission, CCU connection, and 4K 4x HFR. The HDC-P50A will be available in December 2024.

Announced in August this year, the PXW-Z200 and HXR-NX800 camcorders will bring their 4K 60p/120p (50p for Europe) with AI powered Auto Framing and streaming including SRT support, 20x optical zoom lens, to everything from shooting to streaming to events and broadcast users. The ever-evolving Cinema Line cameras FX3/FX30 will now allow users to choose shutter speed and shutter angle and livestreaming with SRT/RTMP/RTMPS*[13].

Following the growing popularity of its end-to-end virtual production solutions, such as endorsed recently by Movie People in Italy, Sony will also use IBC as an opportunity to demonstrate its latest version of Virtual Production Tool Set available from winter 2024. The latest version of the Virtual Production Tool Set will be offering new features, some of them under a paid license. In the pre-production stage, the software allows for pre-simulation of virtual spaces with cameras that have the same look as those used in actual production. It will be newly compatible with more cameras beyond the existing VENICE series, now including the BURANO, FR7, HDC-F5500, HDC-5500 and HDC-3500 models. It also supports Epic Games' Unreal VCam, making it possible to intuitively control cameras in virtual space using an iPad*[14]. Additionally, Sony offers a paid license for the Live Camera Sync, which can instantly read changes in the settings of VENICE cameras and lenses on set and reflect them in the Unreal Engine settings.







