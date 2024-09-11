Call for Entries Issued for the 2025 Middle East & North Africa Stevie® Awards

(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) Sixth Annual Program to Recognize Innovation in the Workplace in 18 MENA Nations



Fairfax / Virginia – USA - The Stevie® Awards, organizer of the world’s premier business awards programs, has issued a call for entries for the 2025 (sixth annual) Middle East & North Africa Stevie® Awards, sponsored by the RAK Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Entry kits and complete details on the competition are available at



The Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards are the region’s only awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all its forms. The awards are open to all organizations within 18 nations in the MENA region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

All individuals and organizations - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - may submit any number of nominations to any number of the categories.



There are no entry fees in this awards program. Organizations may submit as many nominations as they would like, without cost. Instead, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners will pay a “winners fee” for each successful nomination.

Nominations may be submitted online through two entry deadlines. Winning nominations submitted through the first deadline, October 2, will have reduced winners’ fees. November 6 is the second and final entry deadline.



Winners of the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Awards in the competition will be announced on January 16, 2025, and celebrated during a gala event at the Waldorf Astoria in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, on February 22.



New for the 2025 competition, the Sustainability Categories recognize the recent achievements of individuals, teams, and entire organizations to plan, approach, and achieve organizational, industry, or national sustainability goals.



Other new categories include Most Innovative Finance Executive of the Year, Most Innovative Operations Manager of the Year, Most Innovative Product Manager of the Year, Most Innovative Sales Executive of the Year, Most Innovative Sustainability Leader of the Year, Most Innovative Technology Leader of the Year (added to the Individual Professional Awards Categories), Award for Innovation in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), Award for Innovation in Virtual and Augmented Reality (VR/AR), Award for Innovation in Education Technology (EdTech), and Most Innovative Technology Team of the Year.



Nominations citing innovative achievements will be accepted and judged in both Arabic and English, in more than 100 categories across the following category groups:



Apps & Websites

Achievements

Annual Reports & Other Publications

Company/Organization

Corporate Communications & Public Relations

Customer Service

Human Resources

Individual Professionals

Live & Virtual Events

Management

Marketing

New Products & Services

Social Media

Sustainability

Technology

Videos

Thought Leadership





Winners of the 2024 edition with multiple Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Awards include Abu Dhabi Sports Council, UAE; Acceligize, UAE; AXS - TECOM Group, UAE; Beyaz Kağıt San. ve Tic. A.Ş., Turkey; Big Data Minds MENA, Jordan; DHL Express, multiple locations across the region; Dhafra Region Municipality, UAE; General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, UAE; Glimpse, UAE; KAFALAH, Saudi Arabia; Megamind IT Solutions, Saudi Arabia; Miral Destinations, UAE; Ooredoo Group, multiple locations across the region; Petromin Express, Saudi Arabia; Qatar Vision Production Company; QNB Finansbank, Turkey; RAK Ceramics, UAE; RAK Police, UAE; Royal Commission for Jubail & Yanbu, Saudi Arabia; Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia; SOCAR Türkiye; STC, Saudi Arabia; The Captain Agency, Turkey; Ministry of Justice, UAE; The Others Brand Experience Agency, Turkey; Vaki Bank, Turkey; Visiontech Systems International LLC, UAE, and ZIGMA8 | 360º CREATIVE COMMUNICATIONS, Iran, among others.



The 2025 competition will be judged by more than 100 professionals around the world. Those who wish to apply to participate on one of the juries may do so at



About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at





