QRDI, MATAR Launch New Innovation Opportunity To Enhance Passenger Experience

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council in collaboration with MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Operation and Management, has announced a new open innovation opportunity as part of its flagship program, Qatar Open Innovation (QOI).

The opportunity is focused on technologies that provide an interactive digital signpost that can be integrated with MATAR's AI Smart technology, creating a seamless and enhanced experience for that will meet wayfinding expectations of the future.

The deadline for proposal submissions is October 2nd, 2024. Through this opportunity, QRDI Council and MATAR are seeking solutions that will complement the existing way of finding solutions and integrate with MATARs AI Smart technology which harnesses the potential of Generative AI, to surpass customer service expectations by delivering an innovative, useful, and enjoyable customer experience.

Proposals from startups, SMEs, and corporates will be evaluated based on practicality, creativity and potential impact on airport operations and passenger experience.

Marking the occasion, Enterprise Innovation Program Director at QRDI Council Oscar Barranco Liebana said: "At QRDI council, we aim to foster innovation across the country by connecting the local strategic entities with the pool of innovators and technical experts, while also leveraging the latest technologies in the market. This not only drives increased ROI, but also aligns with our commitment to achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030. This opportunity is a prime example of that mission."

For his part, Senior Vice President of Technology and Innovation at MATAR Suhail Kadri said: "Part of our digital transformation strategy, is our mission to evaluate, research and introduce cutting-edge solutions that will enhance passengers airport journey, including navigating through our expansive airport. Customer demand is constantly evolving and through our partnership with QRDI, we can access a pool of solutions and global talent that accelerates our plans to redefine the benchmarks of airport excellence and customer experience."

The Qatar Open Innovation program has been the primary platform for startups and innovators to engage with potential government and corporate buyers to co-create market-ready solutions that address the nations most pressing challenges in the five national priority areas. These include energy, health, resource sustainability, society, and digital technology.

