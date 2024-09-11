Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Man In Air Raid In South Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 11 (KUNA) -- The Israeli forces raided manned motorcycle in the border town of Mais Al-Jabal on Wednesday killing one person, the authorities said.

An accompanying rider was wounded in the air strike and whisked to hospital, said the emergency operation center of the of health in a statement.

Meanwhile, the official National News Agency reported recurring air strikes on groves and valleys near the villages of Al-Qlaileh, Zibkin, Al-Hinniah, Majdal Zoun and Tair Harfa, inflicting damage in properties and farming installations and cultivated fields.

Elsewhere, the occupation warplanes struck outskirts of Aita Al-Shaab, opened fire from machine guns in the direction of the towns of Al-Naquora, Jabal Al-Labboune, Alma Al-Shaab and Tair Harfa, causing extensive damage.

The Lebanese "resistance" mourned a member who had been killed in hostilities with the occupation forces on the southern theater of operations. It revealed that he hailed from the southern village of Dair Qanoun Al-Nahr.

The NNA, citing statements by the "resistance," reported that Lebanese gunners hit with rockets occupation troop concentrations in the border outposts of Al-Raheb, Ruwaiset Al-Qorn and Zibdin.

South Lebanon, since early October, has been witnessing daily tit for tat attacks between the local "resistance" and the occupation forces, entrenched in outposts in the north of occupied Palestine, close to the boundaries with Lebanon.

The Lebanese have reportedly suffered around 600 deaths and massive damage in properties and installations due to the Israeli strikes with warplanes, drones, artilley and tanks. The occupation forces have also reported a number of deaths and injuries. (end)

