Finnish Campaign Raising Funds To Buy Energy Equipment For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Confederation of Finnish in partnership with the of Internal Affairs of Finland kicked off a fundraiser for equipment and machinery under the slogan "Help Ukraine through winter".

This was reported by Yle , Ukrinform saw.

The campaign is aimed at helping Ukrainians survive the coming winter, in particular, by supporting energy generation and operation of power grids across country in the wake of devastation brought by Russian strikes.

According to the head of the Confederation, Petri Vuorio, in addition to the energy infrastructure, Ukraine currently also needs urgent help in reconstruction, including that of hospitals, schools, and digital infrastructure, as well as in eliminating of environmental damage.

"Finland is currently readying to be able to cover these needs. Strengthening financial solutions is an important practical step to this end," he said.

The Finnish Ministry of Internal Affairs deals with collecting and organizing delivery of equipment to Ukraine, as well as covering transport costs.

The last time such a campaign was held almost two years ago amid power outages across Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, late August, Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori said the Japanese government would look into increasing and pacing up the supply of required energy equipment to Ukraine.