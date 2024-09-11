Oracle Unity CDP Helps Organizations Leverage AI To Grow Revenue

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New AI capabilities help marketers and sellers identify new growth opportunities within existing accounts while new onboarding accelerators increase time-to-value

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle

CloudWorld -- Oracle today announced new capabilities within Oracle Unity Customer Data (CDP)

that provide organizations with

precise views of customer accounts and buying groups to optimize marketing and sales revenue growth initiatives. The latest updates offer marketers and sellers actionable account views that leverage all customer intent data from marketing, sales, and service combined with finance, product usage, contract, and supply chain sources to help organizations engage buying group members at target accounts

with precise upsell and cross-sell opportunities.

"To create long-term value for their customers and the organization, and capitalize on the full potential of AI, organizations require a foundation of complete and connected customer and enterprise data," said Stephen Streich, group vice president of product, Oracle Cloud CX. "The new AI capabilities and new account-level visualizations in Oracle Unity CDP leverage that complete data to intelligently guide the right action, at the right time, to the right accounts and decision-makers, allowing organizations to increase sales, customer retention, and build long-term relationships with their customers."

Oracle Unity CDP is part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) , a connected suite of applications that help organizations create, manage, serve, and nurture lasting customer relationships.

Drawing on embedded AI and connected customer and organizational data to provide marketers and sellers with insights to drive precise campaigns that help grow revenue and lifetime value of target accounts and customers, the new capabilities in Oracle Unity CDP include:



Account Profile Explorer: Helps marketing and sales teams deliver precise, value-add upsell and cross-sell engagements to grow revenue opportunities. The new Account Profile Explorer provides a view of an account from a foundation of connected business and customer data that drive native AI recommendations and can pinpoint recommendations for the best offer.

Buying group and opportunity scoring : Helps sales teams quickly and accurately identify opportunities within a buying group by using AI to detect signals, based on role, title, and aggregated topic engagement, and determine next steps.

Native Oracle Analytics Cloud integration : Helps marketers expand insights, enhance decision-making, and optimize campaign performance with visualizations and guidance from a foundation of unified customer and organizational data. Industry onboarding accelerators: Helps organizations accelerate time-to-value on CDP implementations with industry-optimized templates, data models, and attributes. Oracle Unity CDP now has industry accelerators for high tech, industrial manufacturing, professional services, telecommunications, utilities, financial services, travel, and retail.

"We knew there were untapped revenue opportunities hidden within our legacy and back-office platforms," said Martin Coulthard, global vice president of digital customer experience, Vertiv. "With Oracle Unity CDP, we were able to bring critical data together from multiple ERP, CRM, and marketing automation systems into a single, unified platform for activation. With unified account and customer profiles, we can proactively identify the right opportunities within the install base, align sales and marketing processes, and create new revenue opportunities."

"B2B CDPs provide a viable, powerful, and business-user-friendly way for marketers to manage and utilize customer data, addressing myriad challenges that have long impeded their efforts [to deliver personalized and effective campaigns],"

said The Forrester WaveTM: B2B Customer Data Platforms, Q4 2023 report , authored by Katie Linford, principal analyst, Forrester. It also states, "Oracle [Unity CDP] provides a comprehensive, business-friendly solution to solve for customer data...Oracle has created a strong foundation geared toward addressing customer data challenges across the entire B2B Revenue WaterfallTM, which can empower businesses with essential insights that enhance their marketing and sales strategies."

Part of Oracle Fusion Applications, Oracle Cloud CX

helps organizations connect data and workflows across marketing, sales, and service to make every customer interaction matter. To learn how Oracle Cloud CX can help your organization improve the customer experience and build brand loyalty, please visit: oracle/cx .

