ADQ establishes Q Mobility to boost Abu Dhabi's transport infrastructure

(MENAFN) The UAE’s holding company, ADQ, has announced the establishment of a new entity named Q-Mobility, aimed at revolutionizing the emirate's sector through advanced and smart mobility solutions. Q-Mobility will oversee the management and development of two key systems in Abu Dhabi: the Abu Dhabi Toll Gate System, known as Darb, and the Abu Dhabi Parking System, referred to as Mawaqif. This initiative falls under the supervision of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, specifically the Integrated Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), and is designed to provide sustainable and integrated solutions that support the emirate’s growth and development.



Q-Mobility’s mission is to enhance the reliability and convenience of transportation by leveraging the latest in innovative technologies. This new company is part of ADQ’s broader transport and logistics portfolio, which includes prominent entities such as Abu Dhabi Airports, Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Etihad Airways, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, and Etihad Rail. The Darb system, which was launched in 2021, manages eight toll gates across major bridges in Abu Dhabi, while Mawaqif, established in 2009, offers organized public parking through digital technologies.



ADQ is actively expanding its portfolio by developing its companies and enhancing their capabilities, aiming to deliver greater value and diversify Abu Dhabi’s economy. This expansion supports the enhancement of the quality of life for residents by addressing their essential needs in sectors such as energy, water, transportation, food, and healthcare.



