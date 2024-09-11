Kuwait unveils first fiber optic cable factory, boosting telecommunications infrastructure

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Commerce and celebrated the inauguration of the Taihan Kuwait factory, marking a significant milestone as it is the first Kuwaiti factory dedicated to the production of fiber optic cables. Situated in the Mina Abdullah Industrial Area, this facility is set to play a crucial role in modernizing the nation's communications infrastructure. Fiber optic cables, which are essential for the backbone of contemporary communication systems, enable high-speed data transmission through networks and the internet.



Ziad Al-Najem, Deputy Minister of Commerce and Industry, highlighted the factory's importance, noting that it represents a qualitative leap for Kuwait. The state is transitioning from copper cables to optical fiber due to their superior capacity for data transmission and enhanced security. The new factory will significantly contribute to this transition, reflecting Kuwait’s commitment to advancing its communications technology.



Chairman of the Board of Directors at Taihan Kuwait, Atallah Al-Mutairi, provided details about the factory's operations, stating that it spans 5,000 square meters with an initial production capacity of approximately 500,000 kilometers of fiber annually. The project has seen an initial investment ranging between USD15 and USD20 million. Fiber optic cables, made from pure glass and as thin as a human hair, use light to transmit vast amounts of data at high speeds with minimal signal loss compared to traditional copper cables. Taihan Kuwait Fiber Optic Cables Company, established in January 2021, is a joint venture between South Korea's Taihan Cable & Solutions and Rank General Trading & Contracting Company, and is poised to be a cornerstone in Kuwait’s drive towards modernizing its communication systems.



MENAFN11092024000045015682ID1108662043