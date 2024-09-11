Unemployment rate in UK drops by 4.1 percent in 2 months

(MENAFN) In the UK, the unemployment rate for the May-July period was recorded at 4.1 percent, reflecting a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from both the previous quarter and the preceding month. This drop signifies a modest improvement in the market, though the rate remains higher compared to pre-pandemic levels. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), approximately 1.4 million individuals were unemployed during this time frame, indicating a significant portion of the workforce still faces joblessness.



The ONS highlighted that while there has been a general decline in the unemployment rate since late 2013, the rate saw an increase during the COVID-19 pandemic. After peaking during the pandemic, the unemployment rate fell below pre-pandemic levels by mid-2022. However, despite a temporary decrease in the latter half of 2023, the unemployment rate has been on a gradual rise since then, with the latest data showing a recent decline.



The data further revealed that the UK's employment rate stood at 74.8 percent for the same period, with 33.23 million people employed between May and July. This figure provides a snapshot of the employment landscape and underscores the scale of the workforce engaged in various sectors of the economy.



Overall, while the latest figures indicate a positive shift with a lower unemployment rate, the employment market in the UK continues to grapple with challenges, especially in comparison to pre-pandemic standards. The ONS's data reflects ongoing trends and fluctuations within the labor market, emphasizing the need for continued attention to employment policies and economic conditions.

