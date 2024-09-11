Id Mystyle® 3 And Id Workstyle® 3 To Share HOYA's Best Technology Platform Lead By Adapteasetm Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Design and innovation come together to create two powerful new progressive lens options for eye care professionals to prescribe

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ophthalmic lens leader

HOYA Vision Care announced the launch of iD MyStyle® 3 and iD WorkStyle® 3 with AdaptEaseTM

Technology as the newest progressive lenses available to order on September 11th in the U.S. with plans to launch in Canada later this month.

Internal research conducted by HOYA shows higher wearer satisfaction, with patients reporting:

The key feature of the iD MyStyle 3 and iD WorkStyle 3 lens is AdaptEaseTM Technology, which leads to faster adaption and clearer vision by reducing peripheral astigmatic distortion. Also new is 3D Binocular VisionTM technology. It significantly reduces peripheral distortion, creating a more comfortable and stable visual experience. Combining AdaptEase Technology with 3D Binocular Vision and HOYA's other leading binocular technologies uniquely benefits those with prescriptions in each eye.

56% faster adaption1

57% less fatigue1

61% less swaying1 Three times less peripheral deformation2

Eduardo Martins, President of HOYA Vision Care, North America, expressed enthusiasm. "We have an impressive technology platform that supports two of our newest progressive lens designs that will differentiate our customers with highly discerning patients. The way we use our vision has changed, and we need the best technology in every situation. iD MyStyle 3 is the most personalized pair of lenses for all-purpose comfort and wear. iD WorkStyle 3 gives people the options they need to be productive and comfortable in an office setting. With both lenses, patients will get the best HOYA offers."

The key feature of the iD MyStyle 3 and iD WorkStyle 3 lens is the addition of AdaptEaseTM Technology, which leads to faster adaption and clearer vision by reducing peripheral astigmatic distortion. Also new to the designs is 3D Binocular VisionTM technology. It significantly reduces peripheral distortion, creating a more comfortable and stable visual experience. Combining AdaptEase Technology with 3D Binocular Vision and HOYA's other leading binocular technologies uniquely benefits those with different prescriptions in each eye.

Historically, iD MyStyle has been the most personalized progressive lens, with nearly 400 design variations available when ECPs use the MyStyle iDentifierTM questionnaire with their patients. One of many unique aspects of the MyStyle iDentifier is it considers the satisfaction of the previous lens design worn.

For patients with managed vision care plans, iD MyStyle 3 has five convenience options: Tyro, Expert, Detail, Modern, and Adventure. The newest option is Tyro, which means "novice" or "beginner." Tyro is specially designed to help new progressive lens wearers adapt quickly.

iD WorkStyle® 3 is an occupational lens designed to maximize comfort in the intermediate zone where typical workday functions are performed. It is a better primary pair of glasses for patients who spend most of their day, whether at work or play, in an office or up-close environment. iD WorkStyle 3 includes three existing design variations-Space, Screen, and Zoom. Each design can be customized to the primary type of near-work a patient experiences.

Eye care providers will receive HOYA's signature comprehensive support and training, ensuring seamless integration into their practice. The iD MyStyle 3 and iD WorkStyle 3 designs will be compatible with HOYA's leading AR portfolio, including Super HiVision® MeiryoTM EX4TM and available in all materials, including Sensity® photochromics. It will be accessible through VSP on September 11th, with availability through other key managed vision care plans to follow shortly.

Visionary Alliance TM and Visionary Insiders loyalty program members can earn rewards on iD MyStyle 3 and iD WorkStyle 3 orders.

According to an internal HOYA study involving 1,694 PAL wearers across the globe in lenses with and without 3D Binocular VisionTM Technology and AdaptEaseTM Technology.

Based on models of peripheral progressive deformation in progressive lenses with and without 3D Binocular VisionTM technology.

About HOYA Vision Care

For over 60 years, HOYA Vision Care has been a passionate and global leader in optical technology innovation. As a manufacturer of high-quality, high-performing eyeglass lenses, HOYA continuously aims to bring the best possible vision care solutions to Eye Care Professionals and their patients around the world. The company supplies lenses in 110 countries with a network of over 17,000 employees and 43 laboratories around the globe.

About HOYA

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA Corporation is a global technology and med-tech company and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA's divisions and business units research and develop products utilized in the healthcare and information technology fields. In the healthcare field, we provide medical device products such as eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, contact and intraocular lenses, orthopaedic implants, surgical/therapeutic devices and medical device reprocessing and disinfection solutions. In the information technology field, we provide products such as optical lenses, photomasks and blanks used in the manufacturing process for semiconductor and LCD/OLED devices, text-to-speech, human resources and other software solutions and critical components for the mass memory and cloud storage industries. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of 37,000 people.

SOURCE HOYA Vision Care, North America

