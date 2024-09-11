Huawei presents innovative USD2,800 triple-fold smartphone, beating Apple's latest version
Date
9/11/2024 6:09:34 AM
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Chinese tech giant Huawei made a significant impact in the smartphone market with the introduction of its new Mate XT, a USD2,800 triple-folding phone. The launch event, held in Shenzhen, China, aimed to capture attention just hours after Apple unveiled its latest Iphone model. The Mate XT can be folded into three segments and has already garnered over 3.6 million pre-orders, reflecting strong consumer interest. The phone boasts a 10.2-inch screen and a thickness of just 3.6mm, making it the thinnest foldable phone currently available. Huawei's CEO, Richard Yu, emphasized the company's commitment to innovation, stating that the Mate XT represents a leap forward in the foldable device industry, transforming what was once considered science fiction into reality.
This launch is particularly notable as it follows Apple's debut of the AI-powered iPhone 16, which is set to be available for purchase starting September 20. Huawei's new device not only highlights its technological advancements but also its ability to navigate past U.S. sanctions, positioning it as a formidable competitor in the global smartphone market. The company has already surpassed Samsung Electronics in foldable phone sales this year, thanks in part to strong domestic demand in China. Huawei's ability to offer cutting-edge features while addressing criticisms of Apple's lack of AI capabilities in China underscores its strategic advantage in the high-end smartphone sector.
MENAFN11092024000045015682ID1108661334
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.