Surge In COPD & Asthma Diagnostic And Monitoring Devices Market Projected To Reach US$ 16.12 Billion By 2032

Surge in COPD & Asthma Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Valued at US$ 7.77 Billion in 2023, Expected to Grow at a Robust CAGR of 8.45% Through 2032

CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global market for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices is experiencing significant growth, according to a new report. Valued at approximately US$ 7.77 billion in 2023, this market is projected to achieve a substantial valuation of US$ 16.12 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.45% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.Access Detailed Sample Report:-This surge in market value reflects a heightened demand for advanced diagnostic and monitoring technologies driven by an increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases and a growing awareness of early detection and management. Technological advancements in diagnostic tools, rising healthcare expenditure, and an expanding patient pool are key factors contributing to this robust growth.The report highlights that innovations in device technology, such as smart inhalers, portable spirometers, and advanced home monitoring systems, are enhancing the accuracy of diagnosis and improving patient management. Additionally, the integration of digital health solutions and data analytics is further propelling market expansion by offering personalized treatment options and real-time monitoring capabilities.Key players in the market are focusing on strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and product innovations to strengthen their market position and cater to the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers. The growing investment in research and development is expected to introduce cutting-edge solutions that will drive the market's future trajectory..Becton Dickinson And Company.Dragerwerk Ag & Co. KGAA.Getinge AB.Invacare Corporation.Masimo Corporation.Medtronic Plc.Nihon Kohden Corporation.Smiths Medical.Vyaire Medical.Other Prominent PlayersAs the global healthcare landscape continues to evolve, the COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring devices market is poised for significant growth, promising enhanced patient outcomes and a better quality of life for individuals managing chronic respiratory conditions.For more information on this report, including detailed market analysis and insights, please contact:-Market Segmentation Overview:By Diagnostic Devices.Spirometers.Electrocardiograms.FeNO Test analyzer.Arterial blood gas analyzer (ABG).Polysomnography devices.Peak flow meters.OthersBy Monitoring Devices.Pulse oximeters.Capnographs.Asthma monitors.Portable tabletop pulse oximeter.Wearable devices.OthersBy Consumables and Accessories.Masks.Spirometry accessories.Polysomnography accessories.Peak flow meter accessories.Pulse oximeter sensors.Capnography accessories.OthersBy Indication.Asthma.COPDBy End User.Hospitals and clinics.Home care settings.OthersBy Region.North AmericaoThe U.S.oCanadaoMexico.EuropeoWestern EuropeU.K.GermanyFranceSpainItalyRest of Western EuropeoEastern EuropePolandRussiaRest of Eastern Europe.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoAustralia & New ZealandoASEANoRest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & Africa (MEA)oUAEoSaudi ArabiaoSouth AfricaoRest of MEA.South AmericaoArgentinaoBraziloRest of South AmericaDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

