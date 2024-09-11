Rising Sun Centre For Special Needs Earns Certified Autism Centertm Designation, Becomes First Of Its Kind In Fujairah

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rising Sun Centre for Special Needs becomes the first Certified Autism CenterTM in Fujairah, setting a new standard for autism support in the region.

FUJAIRAH, FUJAIRAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES ) proudly announces that the Rising Sun Centre for Special Needs in Fujairah has earned the Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) designation, becoming the first CAC in the emirate of Fujairah. IBCCES awards this designation to organizations that complete specialized training and show their commitment to providing accessible and accommodating services for autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals. This milestone advances autism support in the region and highlights the center's dedication to delivering outstanding care for autistic individuals and their families.

Sarah Dunn, general manager of the center, says,“The IBCCES certification program is a vital step in our ongoing commitment to delivering the highest quality care and education for individuals with special needs. At the Rising Sun Centre for Special Needs in Fujairah, this certification ensures that our staff possess the latest knowledge and skills in autism and cognitive disorders. It underscores our dedication to excellence and innovation, enabling us to create a more inclusive, supportive, and effective learning environment for our students. The program enhances our ability to meet each individual's unique needs and aligns with our mission to empower them to achieve their fullest potential.”

The Rising Sun is a small non-profit organization providing a learning and developmental space for children with challenges, special needs, and extraordinary abilities from any ethnic or socio-economic background or nationality. Located in Fujairah, the facility opened in 2014 under the patronage of Sheikha Sarra bint Hamad Al Sharqi. The center offers various therapies, including speech, occupational, and physiotherapy, as well as academic support and training. In addition to the certification, the center is fully wheelchair accessible, featuring ramps, wide doorways, and accessible parking spots with dedicated indoor and outdoor sensory spaces, quiet therapy rooms for one-on-one sessions, and transport services that accommodate wheelchairs for a smooth journey, ensuring a nurturing environment where every child can thrive and feel comfortable.

This achievement marks the center's tenth anniversary and signifies its continued dedication to providing accessible and inclusive services in this emirate.

Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman, says,“We are proud to have Rising Sun Centre for Special Needs as the first Certified Autism CenterTM in the emirate of Fujairah. It's a significant step forward in advocating inclusive and accessible autism support and services in the Emirates, and we are thrilled to continue working with them.”

For over 20 years, IBCCES has led the industry in cognitive disorder training and certification for education, health care, and corporate professionals around the globe. The organization offers evidence-based training and certification programs developed in collaboration with clinical experts and autistic individuals, alongside other resources, ongoing support, and renewal requirements to ensure lasting impact.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter, a free online resource for parents listing certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met the Certified Autism CenterTM TM (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Delivering the Global Standard for Training and Certification in the Field of Cognitive Disorders-IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Rising Sun Center for Special Needs Fujairah

