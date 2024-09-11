Head Of Czech Senate Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Czech Senate, Miloš Vystrčil, arrived in Kyiv to participate in the Crimean summit.

The Czech politician announced this on the social X , Ukrinform reports.

“I came to Kyiv for the Crimean Platform summit. In August 2021, at the inaugural summit of the platform, I said that the annexation of Crimea cannot be analogous to our Munich“about us and without us”. I was representing the Czech Republic at the time and emphasized that we must defend Ukraine,” Vystrčil said.

The Senate President noted that the events after Russia's annexation of Crimea show that if support for Ukraine is not enough, Russia will not stop. He also called on the partners to keep in mind that peace talks cannot take place without Ukraine's participation and that the results of the negotiations must be acceptable to Ukraine.

The Crimean Platform is an international coordination mechanism initiated by Ukraine to put the issue of Crimea back on the agenda, protect human rights in Crimea and promote the de-occupation of the peninsula, and strengthen European and global security.

This year's summit of the Crimean Platform will be held on Wednesday, September 11.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa arrived in Kyiv.