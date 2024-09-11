Azerbaijan Launches 1St Innovation Center, AIM, With Regional Expansion Planned

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan is set to launch its first innovation center, AIM (Azerbaijan Innovation Center), in October.

Inara Valiyeva, Chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, announced this at the "Chain Reaction 2024" forum's panel discussion on "Innovations as Culture," Azernews reports.

The inaugural AIM centers will open in Baku and Sumgait, with plans for another regional center by the end of the year and additional centers in Baku next year. Valiyeva emphasized that public-private partnerships will be crucial for the long-term success and sustainability of these initiatives.

The "Chain Reaction 2024" forum, now in its second day in Baku, focuses on cutting-edge topics including blockchain, Web3, AI, and digital assets. Highlights include an anticipated Memorandum of Understanding signing between 4SIM Azerbaijan and Binance, and a range of panel discussions and presentations on emerging tech trends and financial innovations.