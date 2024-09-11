Azerbaijan Launches 1St Innovation Center, AIM, With Regional Expansion Planned
Azerbaijan is set to launch its first innovation center, AIM
(Azerbaijan Innovation Center), in October.
Inara Valiyeva, Chairman of the Innovation and Digital
Development Agency, announced this at the "Chain Reaction 2024"
forum's panel discussion on "Innovations as Culture,"
Azernews reports.
The inaugural AIM centers will open in Baku and Sumgait, with
plans for another regional center by the end of the year and
additional centers in Baku next year. Valiyeva emphasized that
public-private partnerships will be crucial for the long-term
success and sustainability of these initiatives.
The "Chain Reaction 2024" forum, now in its second day in Baku,
focuses on cutting-edge topics including blockchain, Web3, AI, and
digital assets. Highlights include an anticipated Memorandum of
Understanding signing between 4SIM Azerbaijan and Binance, and a
range of panel discussions and presentations on emerging tech
trends and financial innovations.
