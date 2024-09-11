Outgoing President Of UNGA 78Th Session Calls For Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) UNITED NATIONS, Sept 11 (NNN-XINHUA) – The UN General Assembly (UNGA), concluded its 78th session yesterday, with its outgoing president calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, urging UN member states to recommit, to ending poverty and hunger, and combating inequalities.

“It is no understatement to say that, the magnitude of man-made human suffering we are witnessing around the world is simply staggering,” said Dennis Francis, president of the 78th session of the UNGA and permanent representative of Trinidad and Tobago to the United Nations, at the session's 109th plenary meeting.

Recalling the session's theme,“Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards Peace, Prosperity, Progress and Sustainability for All,” he called on the United Nations to fulfill its mandate, to maintain international peace and security, as conflicts proliferate across Ukraine, Haiti, the Middle East and Africa.

On the situation in Gaza, he reiterated calls for both a ceasefire and the immediate, unconditional release of all remaining hostages.“It is my sincere hope that ongoing efforts will produce a ceasefire, even if temporary, and that, this can somehow lead to a political process towards achieving long-lasting peace for the sake of the peoples of the region,” he said.

Francis warned that, if the world stays on its current trajectory, millions more will face poverty and hunger by 2030, and“we are far off track in meeting the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.”

Underscoring that the world is undergoing unprecedented transformation, driven by revolutions in artificial intelligence, digital technology and scientific innovation, he said,“benefits cannot be confined to a privileged few.”

He also warned that, if the world does not meet the Paris Agreement's 1.5 degrees Celsius target, millions in vulnerable situations will suffer devastating effects, and rising sea levels threaten to inundate small island developing states and low-lying coastal communities.

While the challenges the world faces may be complex, they are not beyond the international community's capacity to overcome them, said Francis.“The most powerful and effective of these tools is the multilateral system.”

“We close this 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly after a tumultuous year,” UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres said, at the onset of the meeting. It has been“a tumultuous year” marked by continued poverty, inequality and injustice, coupled with division, violence, and conflict, and a year“that was the hottest on record,” he said.

There is growing hope and inspiration“in what we can achieve, if we work as one,” he said, pointing to the spirit of solidarity that characterised the General Assembly's achievements.

Guterres commended the“consummate skill, stewardship and dedication” of Francis and highlighted his achievements as the UNGA president.

“The United Nations – and the multilateral system itself – is only as effective as member states' commitment to it,” the UN chief stressed.

Philemon Yang of Cameroon, president-elect of the 79th session, took the oath of office, before Francis declared the 78th session closed. The 79th session opened yesterday.– NNN-XINHUA