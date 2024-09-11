Human Focus' Fire Stopping Course Earns Institute Of Fire Safety Managers Accreditation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Human Focus' Fire Stopping Training recently received accreditation from the Institute of Fire Safety Managers, verifying its quality and standard.

REIGATE, SURREY, ENGLAND, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Human Focus, a leading and safety training provider, has recently achieved accreditation from the Institute of Fire Safety Managers (IFSM) for its Fire Stopping Training course. This accreditation verifies the course meets IFSM's high standards for quality and relevance.

IFSM is a UK-based professional body dedicated to promoting and enhancing fire safety standards at a local, national and international level. Its members include fire safety managers, risk assessors and other professionals. Their training accreditation process involves a thorough review of course content, delivery methods and overall quality, ensuring that the training is accurate, up-to-date and effective.

IFSM accreditation is a valuable endorsement for the course and its users. It proves the worth and depth of the training and certificate holders can trust that clients and employers will recognise their credentials. This recognition can offer new career opportunities and open doors to advancement in the field of fire safety.

Human Focus's IFSM-accredited Fire Stopping Training course equips participants with the essential knowledge and skills to implement fire stopping measures effectively, ensuring compliance with fire safety regulations and reducing fire-related risks. It covers essential topics, including different types of fire stopping systems and best practices for installation and inspection.

Users also receive a free e-checklist with the course, which guides them through detailed inspections before, during and after fire stopping installations to ensure compliance and safety at every stage.

The course is particularly beneficial for those responsible for fire safety in buildings, such as employers, building owners, contractors and fire safety professionals. It provides them with the knowledge and skills to protect people and property from fire risks.

The course has also been approved by the International Institute of Risk and Safety Management (IIRSM), further reinforcing its credibility and comprehensive approach to fire safety.

About Human Focus

Since 1992, Human Focus International has been leading the way in innovative digital training solutions. More than just the company name, Human Focus is a mission: they believe that training focused on changing human behaviour can make any workplace safer, healthier and more productive. This approach has helped hundreds of organisations develop industry-leading safety cultures and achieve new levels of business performance.

