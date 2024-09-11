Qoiky Revolutionizes Networking With NFC-Enabled Smart Business Cards

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Qoiky is transforming professional networking with its innovative line of NFC-enabled smart business cards, part of the SOFTECH TEXAS LLC family of brands.

Qoiky's smart business cards are designed to seamlessly integrate physical and digital experiences. With a simple tap of a smartphone, users can instantly access and share their professional profiles, contact details, and social media links without the need for additional apps or subscriptions. This innovative approach streamlines networking and makes sharing information more efficient and impactful.

The Qoiky Smart Business Card stands out with its customizable options, allowing users to personalize their cards with logos, designs, and essential contact information. In addition to the Smart Card, Qoiky offers a range of NFC-enabled products, including the Smart Wristband, Smart Tag, Smart Keychain, and Smart Ring, each designed to facilitate effortless information sharing and enhance user convenience.

The visionary behind Qoiky, Ozkan Oz , is committed to merging technology with design to create solutions that improve everyday interactions. Under his leadership, Qoiky has positioned itself as a leader in the NFC technology space, continuously innovating and expanding its product offerings.

Qoiky's commitment to sustainability is evident in its approach to minimizing waste and promoting eco-friendly practices. The brand's solutions help reduce the need for physical business cards and printed materials, aligning with broader environmental goals.

SOFTECH TEXAS LLC, the parent company of Qoiky, continues to push the boundaries of technology with its various brands, each specializing in NFC, GPS, and AR applications. This extensive expertise supports Qoiky's mission to provide advanced and practical solutions for modern networking challenges.

About Qoiky

Qoiky is a leading brand in NFC-enabled smart business cards, part of the SOFTECH TEXAS LLC family. Dedicated to enhancing professional networking and personal branding, Qoiky offers innovative solutions that seamlessly blend physical and digital interactions.