GWC Receives Recognition from the General Authority of Customs

September 2024 / Doha Qatar: Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC) – one of the fastest-growing logistics businesses in the MENA region, has been honoured by the General Authority of Customs for adhering to Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) standards in customs clearance and import & export services. The recognition acknowledges GWC's professionalism and reflects its due diligence when it comes to customs protocols.



Ranjeev Menon, Group CEO of GWC, said: “This prestigious recognition by the General Authority of Customs is a testament to our leadership in the logistics sector, which motivates us to continue delivering top-notch services to our clients and advance the logistics industry.”



He added: “GWC team is fully committed to leveraging our extensive experience in the logistics sector to achieve excellence and apply the highest supply chain standards both locally and internationally. We are grateful for the continued support from the General Authority of Customs and its dedication to enhancing collaborative relationships with private sector companies. We look forward to further assisting our clients with innovative and cutting-edge logistics solutions."



The Authorized Economic Operation Programme was launched by General Authority of Customs in 2019, in compliance with World Customs Organisation standards, to develop partnership and cooperation with the private sector, for the purpose of facilitating international trade. The Authorized Economic Operators are given additional benefits and incentives based on the regulations set by the General Authority of Customs. the GCC AEO Program, a unified program for the authorized economic operators among the Arab Gulf countries, was launched in early 2023. The program relies on the trust that is built between customs and economic operators working in the supply chain who meet the required conditions, which leads to granting them a number of facilities and benefits in their cross-border trade operations.



GWC is implementing a strategy to enhance its performance while maintaining its position as the premier provider of warehousing and distribution solutions across diverse industries. The company’s comprehensive services cater to entrepreneurs, MSMEs, and MNCs, as it manages billions of customer documents throughout their lifecycle in advanced storage facilities, provides land, air, and sea freight services, along with customs clearance, project logistics, international shipping, international moving and relocations. Additionally, GWC manages the State of Qatar’s largest fleet, boasting over 1,600 trucks, trailers, and specialized vehicles, while also providing marine services, facilitated through established subsidiaries, include shipping agency services, liner representation, port agency services, cruise ship hosting, and husbandry services. As the Authorized Service Contractor (ASC) for UPS in Qatar, GWC strategically expands the courier giant’s market share through the utilization of its logistics infrastructure.



GWC has been at the forefront of the logistics industry, offering a comprehensive range of services that include freight forwarding, contract logistics, project logistics, and supply chain solutions. Through its state-of-the-art facilities, strategic partnerships, and robust infrastructure, the company supports both economic development and provides seamless, efficient logistics solutions across various industries.



In addition to its operational achievements, GWC is fully committed to corporate social responsibility (CSR). The company actively engages in initiatives that support environmental sustainability, community development, and employee welfare. GWC’s CSR programs aims to create a comprehensive environmental impact by reducing carbon emissions, participating in community outreach activities, and ensuring a safe and supportive work environment for all employees. These efforts reflect GWC’s dedication to not only enhancing the logistics sector but also making a positive impact on society and the environment.





