International Bestselling Author Andrew Matthews Launches 'Bouncing Back!' On Audible

Seashell Publishers is excited to bring“Bouncing Back!” to Audible, allowing even more people to benefit from Andrew Matthews' wisdom and insights.

- Jim Kalb, CEO, Triad Components Group, San DiegoTRINITY BEACH, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Seashell Publishers proudly announces the Audible release of Andrew Matthews' transformative book,“Bouncing Back !” Matthews, renowned for empowering millions across the US, UK, Australia, Malaysia, and Singapore, invites listeners to discover resilience and triumph over life's challenges through this engaging audio experience.About“Bouncing Back!” on Audible:Andrew Matthews' latest book,“Bouncing Back!”, is now available on Audible, bringing his inspiring message of resilience and personal growth to a wider audience. This book is a beacon of hope for those facing adversity, offering practical advice and heartfelt stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike.Synopsis:“Bouncing Back!” is a guide to overcoming life's toughest challenges, including failure, poverty, illness, loneliness, tragedy, and broken hearts. Matthews shares insights and strategies to help individuals rebound from setbacks and emerge stronger and more resilient.Key Insights:oEverybody fails and everybody hurts: Matthews emphasizes that failure and pain are universal experiences. By acknowledging this, we can begin to heal and grow.oMost disasters are not TOTAL disasters: Even in the face of significant setbacks, there are often opportunities for growth and learning.oPersistence matters more than talent: Success is often the result of perseverance and determination rather than innate talent.oLife can be even better after disappointment and disaster: Matthews illustrates how overcoming adversity can lead to a richer, more fulfilling life.“Being a Happy Teen” Update:In addition to the exciting Audible release of“Bouncing Back!”, Andrew Matthews hints at an upcoming update to his beloved teenage book,“Being a Happy Teen.” This new edition promises fresh insights and practical wisdom tailored for young readers navigating the complexities of adolescence. Stay tuned for more details on this highly anticipated release!Andrew Matthews' Impact:Andrew Matthews has impacted readers worldwide with his engaging books and presentations. His unique approach combines practical advice with humor and relatable stories, making his messages both memorable and actionable.oGlobal Reach: Matthews' books have sold over 8 million copies and have been translated into 48 languages, reaching audiences in the US, UK, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, and beyond.oEngaging Presentations: Known for his captivating presentations, Matthews uses hand-drawn cartoons to illustrate his points, making complex ideas simple and accessible. His talks have inspired audiences at corporate events, educational institutions, and public seminars around the world.Connect with Andrew Matthews: For those looking to delve deeper into Andrew Matthews' teachings, there are several ways to connect and stay updated:oWebsite: Visit andrewmatthews for more information on his books, upcoming events, and additional resources.oSocial Media: Follow Andrew Matthews on social media for daily inspiration, updates on new releases, and more. Engage with a community of like-minded individuals who are committed to personal growth and resilience.Why“Bouncing Back!” Matters:In today's fast-paced and often challenging world, resilience is more important than ever.“Bouncing Back!” provides readers and listeners with the tools they need to navigate life's ups and downs with grace and strength. Matthews' compassionate and insightful approach helps individuals understand that setbacks are not the end but rather opportunities for growth and transformation.Praise for“Bouncing Back!”:“Absolutely the MOST INSPIRING book I have ever read!” - Jim Kalb, CEO, Triad Components Group, San DiegoAbout Andrew Matthews:Andrew Matthews is an internationally acclaimed author, speaker, and illustrator. His books, including“Being Happy!”,“Follow Your Heart”,“Happiness Now”,“Happiness in Hard Times”, and“How Life Works”, have become staples in the self-help and personal development genres. Matthews' gentle, common-sense philosophy resonates with readers of all ages, making his work accessible and impactful.Remember, resilience is not just a concept-it's a way of life. Let Andrew Matthews guide you on your journey to bounce back and thrive. 🌟🎧📚

Introducing Bouncing Back!

