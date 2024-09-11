Dathere Announces Qsv Pro V1- A“Data Wrangling” Desktop Application

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PARLIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- datHere , a pioneer in data infrastructure engineering, is excited to announce the official release of qsv pro version 1, a data-wrangling desktop app. Excel and CSV files, explore locally generated statistics data, run Polars SQL queries, architect data pipelines, and more on compatible Windows, macOS, or Linux devices.

Based on the open-source qsv command-line tool, qsv pro offers a fast, scalable, and user-friendly solution with an Excel-like interface that can handle millions of rows. Designed to simplify data-wrangling tasks, qsv pro is accessible to all users without requiring specialized training and integrates with existing tools. By leveraging modern hardware, it accelerates the process of turning data into actionable insights, increasing organizations' "Velocity to Answers."

qsv pro core features include:

* Near instantaneous, comprehensive analysis of data, even for large files

* Flow - an interactive, node-based UI for assembling data pipelines visually

* Blazing-fast tabular diffs

* Python and Luau support for complex data-wrangling scripts

* CKAN integration - allowing uploads and downloads

* Support for popular data formats, including Excel, Open Office, parquet, CSV, TSV/TAB, Apache Arrow, and Data Package

* Export to PostgreSQL and SQLite

“We're excited to introduce a tool that makes complex data tasks simple, fast, and accessible for organizations of all sizes,” said Joel Natividad, Co-CEO of datHere.“Our mission is to empower businesses to make informed decisions faster, with tools that reduce complexity while maximizing value. qsv pro version 1 marks a significant milestone in that journey.”

Download qsv pro from href="" rel="external nofollow" dather .

About datHere

datHere is a software and data solutions company with experience deploying data portals and architecting data infrastructure. Learn more at dathere and reach out at dathere/contact .



