US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Calls For Second Debate In October, Donald Trump Says This Was His 'Best Debate'

US 2024: Presidential nominee and United States Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign has called for a second debate with opponent Donald in October 2024, Reuters reported.

AFP also reported that Harris' campaign released a statement suggesting another debate against Trump before the 2024 US elections in November.

“Under the bright lights, the American people got to see the choice they will face this fall at the ballot box: between moving forward with Kamala Harris or going backwards with Trump . That's what they saw tonight and what they should see at a second debate in October. Vice President Harris is ready for a second debate. Is Donald Trump?” the statement read.

Trump, who is the Republican presidential nominee and a former US President said that he thought this was his“best debate”, AP reported.

“I thought this was my best debate. I think Harris didn't do very well. It was obviously 3-on-1,” he stated.

'3-on-1' is a talking point among Trump supporters which alleges that the moderators favoured Harris and treated him“unfairly”, the AP report added.

Speaking at an event after the debate with Trump ended, Harris said that she and running-mate Tim Walz "are still the underdogs", AP reported.

During the event at Cherry Street Pier in Philadelphia, she projected positivity for the rest of her and Walz's presidential campaign. "Hard work is good work, and we will win. We will also win Pennsylvania because of the strong support shown here," she added. Pennsylvania is a crucial swing state in the US presidential elections.

Notably, in a boost to the Harris campaign, popstar Taylor Swift endorsed the Democrat on her Instagram account. Swift has 283 million followers on that social media platform alone. The post had close to 2 million likes within 25 minutes, as per a Reuters report.

Further, PredictIt's 2024 presidential general election market gauge showed Trump's likelihood of victory declining during today's debate, to 47% from 52%; while Harris' odds improved to 55% from 53%, Reuters added.

