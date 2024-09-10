Consumer Telematics Market : Revolutionizing Connectivity And Vehicle Intelligence Forecast, 2013 - 2020

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Consumer Telematics

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Consumer Telematics Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $26.18 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 33.7% during the period 2014-2020 study includes an analysis of drivers, restraints, opportunities and competition in the key geographies, which include North America, Europe, APAC and LAMEA.Get Research Report Sample Pages :Consumer telematics has established from customary navigation services to advanced navigation services used for vehicle tracking, monitoring, location-based services and traffic and weather information. The report segments the market by type viz., automotive OEM and aftermarket. The aftermarket type generates the maximum revenue and is expected to remain the largest revenue generator, contributing to over 55% of the total market revenue throughout the forecast period (2014-2020). On the other hand, the automotive OEM is expected to increase due to growing alliance between telematics service providers and device manufacturers. Amongst end users, Car (rental and owned) segment held the second-largest share in the total market size by revenue in 2013. The consumer telematics market is also expected to observe increased adoption from sectors such as healthcare and media and entertainment.Key Findings of Consumer Telematics Market:The growth of the global consumer telematics market would be supplemented by the increased adoption across key sectors such as insurance, car (rental and owned), media and entertainment and healthcare during the forecast period (2014-2020).Insurance telematics is one of the most prominent solutions available in the market. It led the market with a share of almost 27% of the global consumer telematics market, followed by infotainment and navigation telematics solution, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.Procure Complete Research Report Now : /purchase-optionsAsia-Pacific as well as LAMEA is expected to be the most lucrative markets, in terms of growth, owing to the supportive government regulations and the growing automotive marketThe report also outlines the competitive environment of the consumer telematics market, providing a comprehensive comparative study of the key strategies adopted by the market leaders to grow and gain a competitive edge. Along with product launches, alliance and partnership are key strategies practiced to gain a higher market share. Companies such as AT&T, Harman and TomTom have partnered with different industry players to gain access to the market and technologies.Leading Market Players :Verizon, Harman,TomTom,AT&T,Vodafone,Ford Motors,BMW,Telefonica,Mix TelematicsTrimble Navigation Ltd.Inquire Before Buying :About us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

