Chris Knott, Elite Performance Coach To Super Bowl Winners And Olympians, Launches 'Reprogrammed' For Busy Men

Train like a pro athlete, transform your body, and reclaim your energy-all without sacrificing your career or family time.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chris Knott , renowned strength coach and expert to some of the world's most celebrated athletes, is excited to announce the launch of Reprogrammed , a 12-week transformation course designed specifically for busy, high-performing men who are ready to reclaim their health, energy, and confidence.After over 20 years of training elite athletes, Knott is now bringing his unparalleled expertise to the masses, helping men from all walks of life transform their bodies and their lives.A Legacy of Elite Performance TrainingChris Knott is no stranger to training champions. For over two decades, he has worked with some of the biggest names in professional sports, guiding them to achieve peak physical performance when it mattered most. From Super Bowl champions to Olympic athletes, Knott's unique approach to fitness has helped these top-tier performers reach the pinnacle of their careers.Knott has trained athletes such as:Odell Beckham Jr. – Pro Bowl wide receiver known for his exceptional athleticism.Von Miller – Super Bowl 50 MVP and defensive powerhouse.Matt Brown – UFC fighter and mixed martial artist.Chase Young – NFL defensive end and one of the most dominant young players in the league.The US Men's Olympic Wrestling Team – Helping them build strength, endurance, and agility for competition on the world stage.The entire Super Bowl 50 Denver Broncos defense, whose strength and conditioning work with Knott played a critical role in their championship success.These are just a few of the athletes who have trusted Knott to help them push their limits, dominate in their sport, and achieve the kind of physical and mental conditioning that sets champions apart. Knott's proven training methods have led to championship titles, record-breaking performances, and massive contracts, with athletes securing 7, 8, and even 9-figure deals thanks in part to the fitness foundations he has built with them.But now, Knott's mission is expanding. His new focus? To bring that same elite-level training to men across the world who are ready to transform their lives and take back their health.The Launch of Reprogrammed: A 12-Week Transformation Course for MenReprogrammed is not just another workout program. It's a complete reprogramming of how men approach their fitness, health, and personal performance. Specifically designed for busy professionals, executives, and entrepreneurs, the 12-week course is built to fit seamlessly into the demanding schedules of high-achieving men who are used to putting everything else first - except their health.“Over the years, I've seen too many men sacrifice their health in the pursuit of professional success,” says Knott.“They spend years building businesses, climbing the corporate ladder, and achieving financial security, but somewhere along the way, their bodies break down. They wake up one day and realize they're overweight, out of shape, and struggling just to keep up with life. I created Reprogrammed to help these men reclaim their health, energy, and confidence - and do it without sacrificing everything else they've worked so hard to build.”Reprogrammed By Chris Knott is built on five critical pillars that ensure every participant not only gets into the best shape of their life but also learns how to maintain those results for the long haul. The pillars - Physical, Intellectual, Psychological, Emotional, and Spiritual - are designed to provide a holistic approach to transformation, addressing every aspect of a man's life to create a truly sustainable change.What Reprogrammed OffersReprogrammed is a game-changer for high-achieving men who want to transform their bodies without spending endless hours in the gym or adhering to impossible diets. Here's what makes this program stand out:Maximum Results in Minimal Time: Knott's system is designed for busy men. The workouts are short, effective, and highly targeted to deliver maximum fat loss and muscle gain with minimal disruption to your schedule.Personalized Nutrition Plans: The course includes a personalized diet plan tailored to each participant's goals, helping them manage their weight, build muscle, and sustain high energy levels - without giving up their favorite foods or feeling restricted.Mindset Mastery: Knott believes that fitness isn't just physical - it's mental. The program includes psychological techniques used by elite athletes to build the discipline, focus, and mental resilience needed for long-term success.Sustainable Transformation: Unlike other fitness programs that deliver short-term results, Reprogrammed is built to create lasting change. Participants will learn how to make fitness an effortless part of their lifestyle, so they can maintain their transformation for years to come.One-on-One Support: Participants will receive weekly guidance from expert coaches, ensuring they stay on track and continue to make progress.Community of Like-Minded Men: The program provides access to a community of other men who are going through the same transformation, offering support, motivation, and accountability.Who Is Reprogrammed For?Reprogrammed is designed for high-achieving men aged 30-55+ who are ready to stop making excuses and take control of their health. These are men who have experienced success in their careers, built families, and created financial security - but along the way, they've neglected their health and now find themselves out of shape, low on energy, and uncertain about how to fix it.“Most of the men who come to me have already achieved a lot in their lives,” says Knott.“But they've let their health slide in the process. They're successful in business, but when it comes to their bodies, they've lost control. Reprogrammed is about helping them take that control back. It's about showing them that they can have it all - a strong, healthy body, a thriving career, and a fulfilled family life.”Real Stories of TransformationThe impact of Knott's system is already being felt by countless men who have experienced life-changing transformations.Take Josh, for example, a successful construction business owner who had spent years building financial security for his family but had neglected his own body. At 39, he was overweight, in constant pain, and thought his days of being active with his boys were over. After just 8 weeks in the Reprogrammed system, Josh dropped 22 pounds, regained his energy, and is now playing hockey and wakesurfing with his sons - things he thought he'd never do again.Then there's Elijah, the CEO of one of Colorado's largest developers. Elijah came to Knott initially to design a fitness club for his home, but after hearing about Knott's program, he decided to try it for himself. In just 12 weeks, Elijah lost over 30 pounds, improved his sleep, and found a new level of drive at work, helping him steer his company through a tough economy.These stories, and hundreds like them, prove that Knott's Reprogrammed system isn't just for athletes - it works for every man who's ready to put in the work and reclaim his health.A Personal Mission to Give BackFor Knott, Reprogrammed is more than just a fitness program. It's a way to give back and help men live their best lives.“I've been fortunate to work with some of the world's greatest athletes, and I'm proud of the results I've helped them achieve,” Knott says.“But now, I want to help the everyday men - the business owners, the executives, the fathers - who are struggling to balance it all. I want to show them that they don't have to choose between their health and their success. They can have both.”How to Get StartedEnrollment for Reprogrammed is now open, but spaces are limited. Men who are ready to take control of their health and transform their lives are encouraged to apply for a FREE Half-Time Adjustment Call with Chris Knott. During this 45-minute Zoom call, participants will discuss their current struggles, identify what's holding them back, and receive actionable steps they can take immediately to start their transformation.To learn more about Chris Knott, the Reprogrammed program, and how to sign up for the free consultation, visit .About Chris KnottChris Knott is a world-renowned performance coach with over 20 years of experience training elite athletes, including NFL players, UFC fighters, Olympic wrestlers, and MLB champions. He is the creator of Reprogrammed, a 12-week transformation course designed to help high-achieving men reclaim their health, fitness, and energy. Through his innovative approach, Knott has helped thousands of men achieve their personal and professional goals, both on and off the field.

