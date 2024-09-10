Dave & Buster’S Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights



Second quarter revenue of $557.1 million increased 2.8% from the second quarter of 2023.

Comparable store sales decreased 6.3% compared to the same calendar period in 2023.

Net income totaled $40.3 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, compared with net income of $25.9 million, or $0.60 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted Net income totaled $45.7 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, compared with Adjusted Net income of $40.9 million, or $0.94 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA of $151.6 million increased 8.1%, or $11.3 million, from the second quarter of 2023.

Other Highlights



The Company opened two new Dave & Buster's stores in Port St. Lucie, FL and Johnson City, NY in the second quarter. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company opened one new Dave & Buster's store in Barboursville, WV and one new Main Event store in Grand Rapids, MI.

The Company remodeled nine Dave & Buster's stores in the second quarter.

The Company closed on its previously announced sale leaseback transaction for the real estate of two Dave & Buster's stores with an institutional real estate investor and generated $45.0 million in proceeds. During the second quarter, the Company repurchased $47.4 million of shares, bringing its total repurchases year to date to $60.0 million representing 1.2 million shares or 3.1% of the Company's outstanding shares as of the end of fiscal 2023. The Company has $140.0 million remaining on its share repurchase authorization.

“We are pleased with the progress we are making on our strategic initiatives and on the strong financial results achieved during the quarter. During the quarter, we grew Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, expanded our Adjusted EBITDA margins and generated strong operating cash flow which allowed us to invest in the business and return cash to shareholders. We have also continued to make significant progress toward our strategic goals. Our fully programmed remodels continue to perform well and we are excited about the remodels that have recently opened and will open throughout the remainder of Fiscal 2024 and beyond,” said Chris Morris, Dave & Buster's Chief Executive Officer.“Our new menu continues to be well received by our guests, as indicated by our improving F&B performance and guest satisfaction scores. We continue to refine our menu and are excited about the next phase of our menu rollout that just occurred in August. We have also continued to test our games and F&B pricing levels which have benefited our top line and margins and which we expect to bear more fruit going forward as we optimize our pricing strategies. Additionally, we have seen material improvement in our special events business with substantial growth in same store sales in the quarter and year to date and our forward bookings for fiscal 2024 are currently significantly above the prior year. Further, we have continued to open up new domestic stores which have consistently performed in line with or above expectations. We have also managed our cost structure well which has enabled us to expand our Adjusted EBITDA margins while still delivering a high-quality experience to our customers. While we are disappointed with our same store sales performance during the quarter in this complex and challenging environment, we are laser focused on our medium-term goals and encouraged by the progress we are making on each of the initiatives. We fully expect the impact of our initiatives to lead to growth in same store sales, revenue, EBITDA and cash flow in the coming quarters.”

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Total revenue was $557.1 million, an increase of 2.8% from $542.1 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Comparable store sales decreased 6.3% versus the comparable 93 days of 2023. The comparable 93 days of 2023 (May 8, 2023 through August 8, 2023) used in this calculation differ from the Company's fiscal second quarter of 2023 to properly align the most comparable days of the calendar due to the calendar shift resulting from fiscal 2023 consisting of 53 weeks, as well as the two additional days in the Company's fiscal second quarter of 2024 resulting from the Company optimizing its fiscal periods to end on a Tuesday rather than a Sunday to gain operational efficiencies.

Operating income totaled $84.5 million, or 15.1% of revenue, compared with operating income of $77.1 million, or 14.3% of revenue in the second quarter of 2023.

Net income totaled $40.3 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, compared with net income of $25.9 million, or $0.60 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted Net income totaled $45.7 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, compared with Adjusted Net income of $40.9 million, or $0.94 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $151.6 million, or 27.2% of revenue, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $140.3 million, or 25.9% of revenue in the second quarter of 2023.

Store operating income before depreciation and amortization totaled $176.5 million, or 31.7% of revenue, compared with store operating income before depreciation and amortization of $162.4 million, or 30.0% of revenue in the second quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity, Cash Flow and Share Repurchases

The Company generated $101.8 million in operating cash flow during the second quarter, ending the quarter with $13.1 million in cash and $481.0 million of availability under its $500.0 million revolving credit facility. The Company ended the quarter with a Net Total Leverage Ratio of 2.3x as defined under its credit agreement as the ratio of the aggregate principal amount of any Consolidated Debt less Unrestricted Cash and unrestricted Permitted Investments to Credit Adjusted EBITDA (each as defined in the credit agreement). The Company's maximum permitted Net Total Leverage Ratio is 3.5x.

Year to date, the Company has repurchased 1.2 million shares at a total cost of $60.0 million and representing 3.1% of the Company's outstanding shares as of the end of fiscal 2023. The Company has $140.0 million remaining on its share repurchase authorization.

