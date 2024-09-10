ARRAY Technologies Introduces Reusable Packaging Option

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Company launches reusable plastic packaging to enhance sustainability and reduce costs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“ARRAY” or the“Company”), a global leader in utility-scale solar tracking, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking reusable packaging solution designed to replace traditional cardboard boxes with durable, reusable plastic casing. This innovative packaging is set to significantly reduce waste and contribute to the sustainability goals of ARRAY's customers.



The new reusable bulk packaging is designed to maximize efficiency, allowing for the transportation of more tracker components per bulk compared to traditional cardboard packaging. This improvement allows more material to be shipped in each pallet, reducing the total number of trucks required on-site and decreasing the overall labor associated with material handling, receiving, and transportation. With a lifespan of 15 years, the reusable packaging seamlessly moves between the finished goods supplier, customer sites, and third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses as needed, streamlining the entire supply chain and enhancing its eco-friendly impact.

“It is critical for the renewable energy sector to lead the way in promoting and implementing reusable options that reduce waste and create a healthier environment,” said Kevin G. Hostetler, chief executive officer at ARRAY.“ARRAY's business model inherently revolves around making the world more sustainable, and part of being renewable means embracing reusable. We're eager to begin working with our customers to introduce new packaging and help make the supply chain for solar products as environmentally friendly and cost-effective as the energy source itself.”

Reusable packaging is already proving its significant value on solar project sites. After deploying this concept on a recent project, ARRAY's customers have shown strong interest in implementing it for future installations, recognizing the potential for cost savings and sustainability benefits. This initiative aligns with ARRAY's ongoing commitment to reducing its environmental impact and promoting sustainable practices within the renewable energy sector.

ARRAY continues to set industry standards, not only through its innovative solar tracking solutions but also by ensuring that its operations and products are as sustainable as the energy they help generate. The company is actively looking to pilot this initiative with additional customers to further analyze the potential savings and environmental impacts, reinforcing our commitment to sustainability across the solar industry.

About ARRAY

ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global renewable energy company and provider of utility-scale solar tracking technology. Engineered to withstand the harshest conditions on the planet, ARRAY's high-quality solar trackers and sophisticated software maximize energy production, accelerating the adoption of cost-effective and sustainable energy. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY relies on its diversified global supply chain and customer-centric approach to deliver, commission, and support solar energy developments around the world, lighting the way to a brighter, smarter future for clean energy. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit arraytechinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as“may,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“anticipate,”“predict,”“potential,”“continue,”“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“projects,”“believes,”“estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with the risks and uncertainties that affect our business and operations, particularly those described in more detail in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC, each of which can be found on our website Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

