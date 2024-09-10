World Cup Qualifiers: Qatar, North Korea Share Points After Thrilling Draw In Vientiane

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Asian champions Qatar and 10-man North Korea shared spoils after playing out a thrilling 2-2 draw in their qualifying tie in rain-soaked Vientiane, Laos on Tuesday.

The draw marked first points for both the teams in Group A of the World Cup 2026 Asian Qualifiers third round after they lost their respective opening matches last week.

At the New Laos National Stadium, North Korea took the lead with a fabulous Ri II-song shot from outside the box in the 19th minute.

Akram Afif equalised the scores with a spot kick in 31st minute after he was brought down by Jang Kuk-Chol resulting in the marching orders for the North Korea captain.

Almoez Ali put Qatar ahead with a brilliant hit from outside the box in 44th minute but the depleted North Koreans leveled scores through Kuk-Chol Kanga, six minutes into second half before heavy rain halted the play.

After resumption, North Korean goalkeeper Kang Ju-Hyok saved his side from defeat brilliantly saving a Lucas Mendis shot in 87th minute as Qatar failed to find the winner despite repeated attempts during eight minutes of stoppage time.

Qatar, who lost to UAE in their group opener, will now meet Kyrgyzstan on October 10, five days before facing Iran in the Qualifiers.