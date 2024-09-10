Rosa Vodka Unveils Golden Magic Rebranding: A New Era And More Gold Medal Wins

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PLAYA DEL REY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rosa Vodka, renowned for its incredibly smooth rose botanic flavor profile and multiple awards, proudly unveils an impressive rebrand that enhances both its visual appeal and its longstanding reputation. Founders Amira and Scott McCullough have collaborated with branding expert Ross Patrick and his team at XTRA BOLD to create a striking new bottle design. This redesign not only reflects the refined taste and premium quality of Rosa Vodka but also aims to set it apart in a crowded market.

Amira McCullough emphasized the importance of this transformation, stating, "It was crucial for our brand to elevate its image to match the award-winning quality of the liquid inside. Equally important was steering Rosa's visual identity towards a distinct aesthetic that mirrors its unique essence."

Scott McCullough underscored the significance of standing out amidst numerous vodka brands, saying, "Ross Patrick and his team have truly captured the essence of Rosa Vodka with this captivating new design. We're excited to see how our customers respond to the bold, recognizable logo that makes it stand out on the shelf."

The new Rosa Vodka label highlights the craftsmanship behind each bottle. The silver foil causes the Rose Gold logo shimmer, while the geometric pattern inside adds extra dazzle. This design isn't just stylish - it's perfect for Instagram, capturing attention both on the shelf and in social feeds. The rebrand beautifully marries elegance with modern flair.

Rosa Vodka is a distinguished full 80-proof strength, ultra-premium vodka infused with hand-picked organic roses from Bulgaria, distilled six times in Oregon using non-GMO corn, and meticulously filtered with Cascade Mountain water.

Based in Playa del Rey, California, this female-owned company has exceeded expectations in competitions and festivals alike. Awarded over 26 medal wins in just a few years years, Rosa Vodka's recent win of Gold at 2024 Singapore World Spirits Competition and 2024 Gold Medal at Global Vodka Masters in United Kingdom affirms Rosa Vodka's appeal and unique style internationally. Rosa Vodka also won the coveted 2023 Platinum Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition-one of the world's largest and most respected competitions. In multiple blind taste tests, Rosa Vodka outperforms hundreds of well-established brands with dominant ratings across the board.

Rosa Vodka is gaining momentum on California shelves, with partnerships in esteemed retailers like Total Wine and More. It is also available nation-wide for purchase online, where Best Tasting Spirits recommends it as "a vodka worth sharing with friends-assuming you have more than one bottle."

