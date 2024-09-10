Clashes Between Pak-Afghan Forces Leave 16 Taliban Dead

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- Pakistan gave a befitting reply to the unprovoked aggression from Afghan at the Pak-Afghan border since 7th of this month, killing 16 Afghan Taliban and injuring 27 others, said state on Tuesday.

According to state owned Pakistan, Afghan Taliban started unprovoked firing from the 7th of this month from the Palosin area adjacent to Pak-Afghan border in the North with heavy weapons and targeted Pakistani check posts.

It claimed that the clashes killed 16 Afghan Taliban and 27 others.

The unprovoked firing continued for two days while the Pakistan Army gave a befitting reply to the firing. It quoted security sources as saying that two tanks of the Afghan Taliban were also destroyed.

Due to the tense security situation, trade between the two countries remained suspended.

Earlier in May, the Foreign Office conveyed its concerns to Kabul after a large number of locals were displaced in the Kharlachi border crossing between the two countries and sought shelter in safer places in the wake of clashes between the two neighboring countries. (end)

sbk







MENAFN10092024000071011013ID1108658836