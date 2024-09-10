Zelensky Meets With Historian Snyder
Date
9/10/2024 3:10:55 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that thanks to Timothy Snyder, an ambassador of the UNITED24 fundraising platform and Professor of History at Yale University, it was possible to collect almost $3.8 million for the "Safe Terrain" and "Safe Skies" programs.
That is according to the presidential press service , Ukrinform reports.
"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with an ambassador of the UNITED24 fundraising platform and Professor of History at Yale University, Timothy Snyder. The head of state noted the ambassador's efforts in raising funds for the 'Safe Terrain' and 'Safe Skies' programs. Thanks to Timothy Snyder, it was possible to accumulate $3.8 million. The most active fundraisers with his support are for drones and 'Shahed Hunter,' a system of combating enemy UAVs," the statement said.
Snyder noted that he wanted to contribute to the fair struggle of Ukrainians.
During the meeting, the historian presented Zelensky with an autographed first copy of his book "On Freedom". The book is based on conversations with the President of Ukraine. The presentation of the book will take place in a week.
Photos: Office of the President of Ukraine
MENAFN10092024000193011044ID1108658753
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.