Zelensky Meets With Historian Snyder

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with an ambassador of the UNITED24 fundraising platform and Professor of History at Yale University, Timothy Snyder. The head of state noted the ambassador's efforts in raising funds for the 'Safe Terrain' and 'Safe Skies' programs. Thanks to Timothy Snyder, it was possible to accumulate $3.8 million. The most active fundraisers with his support are for drones and 'Shahed Hunter,' a system of combating enemy UAVs," the statement said.

Snyder noted that he wanted to contribute to the fair struggle of Ukrainians.

During the meeting, the historian presented Zelensky with an autographed first copy of his book "On Freedom". The book is based on conversations with the President of Ukraine. The presentation of the book will take place in a week.

