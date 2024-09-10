IEC To Announce Parliamentary Election Results On Website For First Time

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Independent Election Commission (IEC) Chairman Musa Maaytah on Monday announced that, for the first time in the Kingdom, preliminary results of the parliamentary will be published on a website.

During the opening of the centre for the 2024 parliamentary elections at Al Hussein Sports City, Maaytah emphasised that this step will allow every Jordanian to monitor the election process, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



He explained that the opening of the media centre reflects the commission's efforts in dealing with various entities, such as local and international monitors, and the press, which play a key role in monitoring elections.

Maaytah added that the commission has been preparing for the election process in all aspects for more than a year, not only focusing on the elections but also on registering new political parties and rectifying the status of existing ones.

He noted that there are 38 registered political parties, 36 of which are participating in the elections through 25 lists.

Regarding the IEC's efforts throughout the electoral process, Maaytah said that the executive instructions will be reviewed after the parliamentary elections are completed.

He explained that 5,115,219 eligible voters, who are registered in the final electoral rolls, have been assigned to polling stations across the Kingdom, highlighting that the nomination process went "smoothly," with only three appeals filed.

The chairman said that the IEC has implemented several programmes to raise public awareness about the election process, the importance of participating, and election laws, in cooperation with the commission's national partners.

Maaytah also noted that there are 95 accessible polling stations specifically designed for people with disabilities.

As for the Election Day, Maaytah said that voting will begin at 7:00am and end at 7:00pm.



He stressed the importance of bringing the national ID when heading to the polling stations.