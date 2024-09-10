Qatarenergy Inaugurates LNG Vessel Rex Tillerson

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QatarEnergy inaugurated the first conventional-size vessel under its historic shipbuilding program. The "Rex Tillerson" was named after the former Chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil as a tribute to his life-long accomplishments in the sector.

The traditional naming ceremony was held at the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in the Chinese city of Shanghai and was attended by HE of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi. Also in attendance at the ceremony were HE CEO of QatarEnergy LNG Khalid bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Member of the Party Leadership Group and Chief Financial Officer of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) Jia Haiying, Chairman of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Chen Jianliang, President and CEO of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Takeshi Hashimoto, President of China COSCO SHIPPING Corporation Limited - QatarEnergys first Chinese shipowner - Zhu Bixin, and senior executives from QatarEnergy and QatarEnergy LNG.

Marking this historic event, HE Minister Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi said: "Mr. Tillersons legacy will always be remembered in Qatar and around the world, particularly for his wisdom, warmth, and sincerity, which drove one of the oldest Qatari relationships with international oil companies towards greater prosperity. We are grateful for Rexs friendship and partnership with Qatar, and his long-lasting marks on the global energy industry." HE the Minister also wished the new vessel "Fair Winds and Following Seas" as it carries Mr. Tillersons legacy to all corners of the world.

His Excellency added: "This event embodies our commitment to meet the worlds growing need for cleaner energy and to be part of the global economic development for decades to come. As the first ship in our new LNG fleet, the Rex Tillerson will undoubtedly play a significant role as she carries Qatari-produced LNG to many receiving terminals across the globe. It is our honor to name the first vessel in Rex Tillersons name as a tribute to his life-long accomplishments and as a symbol of a special friendship."

On this occasion, Rex Tillerson said: "During my almost 42-year career with ExxonMobil Corporation, one of the highlights was working with Qatar to develop its LNG trade. Under the wise leadership of HH the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, and the continuing wise leadership of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Qatar has become the largest exporter of liquefied natural gas to the world."

Tillerson added: "I am deeply honored to have this magnificent ship carry my name. I hope it will have many years of safe service delivering energy the world over."

In addition to the Rex Tillerson, QatarEnergy also celebrated the naming of a second vessel - "Umm Ghuwailina". The 2 vessels are part of 12 conventional-size LNG vessels contracted with the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard all equipped with the latest maritime technology ensuring optimal operational efficiency and compliance with the most stringent environmental regulations reflecting QatarEnergys commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

The two vessels, set to be delivered ahead of their contracted delivery schedule, are under long-term charter by QatarEnergy Trading (QET).

With the highest and most advanced safety, technical, and environmental standards, the vessels are equipped with state-of-the-art dual-fuel engines, generators, and boilers to further reduce both fuel consumption and emissions.

HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi thanked the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard for a world-class craftsmanship, and for a long-lasting partnership, and the vessels owners, managers, and vessel captains for their trust and confidence as the "Rex Tillerson" and "Umm Ghuwailina" take to sea.

QatarEnergy is an integrated energy company committed to the sustainable development of cleaner energy resources as part of the energy transition in the State of Qatar and beyond

MENAFN10092024000067011011ID1108658397