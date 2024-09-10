Philippines Opens First Muslim-Dedicated Beach 'Marhaba Boracay'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Philippines inaugurated today, September 10, the country's first Muslim-friendly beach cove in the world-renowned Boracay island.

Named "Marhaba Boracay", the beach is located on the island's Newcoast area boasting white, fine sand and turquoise waters.

On its page, Philippines' Department of (DOT) said the cove would be open to Muslim families and travellers. It added that "the cove is patterned from other existing Muslim-friendly beaches in tourism destinations such as the Maldives and Thailand."

Marhaba Boracay is "envisioned to be a special-use area for Muslim travellers and families, taking into consideration Islamic laws,” the statement reads.

Recognised as an 'Emerging Muslim-Friendly Destination' for two consecutive years, the Philippines' tourism department said it aimed to attract more Muslim tourists, with 223,345 visitors from Islamic-majority countries recorded that year.