2024 ROCHESTER FRINGE FESTIVAL OPENS TODAY

The 13th Annual Rochester Fringe Festival opens today and runs through Saturday, September 21 – presenting 250 productions and more than 650 performances over 12 days, including returning favorites, Rochester debuts, and premieres. Rochester's not-for-profit Fringe is among the largest, most successful and – per The New York Times – "one of the country's more prominent multidisciplinary events."

The spectacular 19-room luminarium, Daedalum, by Architects of Air, makes its Rochester debut at Rochester Fringe from September 10-21, 2024. Photo by Stephen Wright.

The festival hub at One Fringe Place features the fabulous Spiegeltent

and Spiegelgarden and will present the World Premiere of Cirque du Fringe: Varieté , starring Las Vegas legends Matt and Heidi Morgan ; as well as two U.S. premieres from beloved entertainer Marcel Lucont : Les Enfants Terribles. A Gameshow for Awful Children and Marcel Lucont's Whine List ; and Daedalum by Architects of Air .

There will be plenty to do and see in venues across the City of Rochester – including Aerial Arts of Rochester, Bop Shop Records, CenterStage Theatre at the JCC, Central Library, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Eastman School of Music, The Focus Theater, Garth Fagan Dance Studio, Genesee Valley Park, George Eastman Museum, The Hochstein School, The International Plaza, Java's Café, Joseph Avenue Arts and Culture Alliance, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, The Little, MuCCC, Parcel 5, RIT City Art Space, ROC Cinema, Roc City Circus, Rochester Contemporary Art Center, Rochester Museum and Science Center, Rochester Music Hall of Fame, Salena's, School of the Arts, Sloan Performing Arts Center, University of Rochester, The Spirit Room, St. Joseph's Park, Strange Bird Brewery, Temple Theater, Third Presbyterian Church, and Writers & Books.

Adult programming includes Drag Me to Drinks, Shotspeare, and Silent Disco ; while the whole family can look forward to the return of Gospel Sunday on September 15 and Kids Day on September 21.

FREE programming includes the highly anticipated return of the site-specific art installation,

Craig Walsh: MONUMENTS ,

available to view beginning at 8:00 PM each night of the festival; the United States premiere of From Darkness a Morning Glory , presented in cooperation with the Goethe-Institut New York and the General Consulate of Germany on September 14 and 15; and the fan-favorite, Fringe Street Beat , on Saturday, September 21.

SOURCE Rochester Fringe Festival, Inc.

