Epson Features Worldwide Debut Of New Surecolor S9170 Solvent Printer At PRINTING United

Building on the success of its acclaimed SureColor® S-Series signage printer line, Epson today announced the next-generation SureColor S9170 . The new 64-inch solvent printer leverages an advanced 11-color ink set, including Red, Orange and an all-new Green, to achieve an expansive color gamut and faithfully reproduce virtually any color, delivering over 99% PANTONE® coverage.1 With the first-ever user-replaceable printhead in its class,2 the SureColor S9170 delivers consistent high-quality output and unparalleled productivity for small to medium sign shops, print franchises and e-commerce printers.

The SureColor S9170 will make its worldwide debut at PRINTING United in Las Vegas, Sept. 10-12 in Epson's booth #SL8101 .

"Consistent, reliable color is crucial for industrial printers and sign shops to capture attention, accurately represent products, uphold brand integrity, and convey messages effectively," said Matt McCausland, group product manager, Industrial Printing, Epson America, Inc. "The Epson SureColor S-Series printers have built a reputation based on their exceptional color gamut. With the introduction of the SureColor S9170, we've combined this extreme color gamut with the latest imaging technology in a new modern, sleek formfactor to redefine expectations in signage printing, delivering a compact printer engineered for reliability, superior image quality, and enhanced production capabilities for sign shops."

Offering the same expansive color gamut Epson is known for, the SureColor S9170 leverages UltraChrome® GS3 ink, including Red, Orange and an all-new Green, as well as opaque White Ink which can be used on clear or dark substrates to add versatility and enhance color.

The fast-drying ink set allows for same day lamination3 and the ability to mix and match ink packs, providing print shops the opportunity to install either 800mL or 1,500mL4 of any color to best suit workflow needs.



The SureColor S9170 features the first-ever user-replaceable PrecisionCore® Micro TFP printhead in its class2 with an integrated temperature sensor control for reliable image quality and consistent color – job to job, panel to panel. Encompassing a new sleek, compact, modern design with a precise and efficient footprint, the SureColor S9170 supports easy upkeep with automatic daily printhead maintenance and integrates with powerful management tools to streamline production, including Epson Edge®

Print Pro RIP software and Epson Cloud Solution PORT®5

for production monitoring and fleet management.

Availability

The SureColor S9170 will be available in early 2025 through Authorized Epson Professional Imaging Resellers with a one-year limited warranty. For additional information, visit .

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

* This product uses only genuine Epson-brand ink packs. Other brands of ink packs and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly or at all.

1 Currently in testing. 99% coverage of PANTONE PLUS FORMULA GUIDE solid-coated palette, available on the SureColor S9170. PANTONE coverage will vary depending on printer model and may vary when printed under other conditions.

2 Versus comparable professional large-format (54" to 64'') solvent ink printers. Competitor specifications from industry available sources and manufacturer websites as of July 1, 2024.

3 Results based on Epson and Avery internal lamination testing at six hours after printing. Your results may vary based on environmental conditions, media type used, ink density and other factors. For warranty information, please refer directly to the media and laminate manufacturer websites.

4 Part of the ink from the first cartridges/packs is used for initializing the printer. Ink usage will vary considerably based on images printed, print settings, paper type, frequency of use, temperature and humidity. Variance may be more pronounced when printing infrequently or predominantly with one ink color. Ink is used for printing and printer maintenance, and all colors must be available for printing. For print quality, a variable amount of ink remains after the "replace ink" indicator comes on.

5 All features of this system require an active Internet connection and the use of a supported browser.

EPSON, Epson Cloud Solution PORT, Epson Edge, PrecisionCore, SureColor, and UltraChrome are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2024 Epson America, Inc.

