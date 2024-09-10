Okuma America Corporation Expands Horizontal Lathe Line

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The leadership team at Okuma America Corporation is pleased to announce the expansion of its CNC machining lathe product line with the addition of the Okuma LB4000 EX III horizontal lathe! This new machine is one of the newest products within Okuma's flagship LB EX family of lathes and it will make its debut in the Americas at booth #338500 at the 2024 International Show in Chicago, Illinois, on September 9 – 14, 2024.

Okuma expands its line of horizontal lathes with the Okuma LB4000 EX III.

Machine at a Glance

Built with a proprietary box slant bed construction, a 10-inch chuck, and a high-torque spindle, this power-packed lathe turns high-performance machining of larger parts into profit. Additionally, when paired with optional MYW (milling, y-axis, and sub-spindle) features, this lathe offers more manufacturing productivity with less machine set-ups. Notably, it is the only Okuma lathe in its size class to offer a sub-spindle option.

The OSP-P500 Machine Control

The LB4000 EX III is also equipped with Okuma's new OSP-P500 control, a next-generation open-architecture control designed exclusively for Okuma machines. This next-generation control enables numerous market-leading intelligent machining technologies, including:



Windows®-based, open-architecture platform for easy integration to applications on the Okuma App Store and beyond

Greater processing power with dual-core computer processors

Embedded, robust cyber-security features to protect operations and data

On-board energy management and green machining capabilities with Okuma's proprietary Thermo-Friendly Concept & ECO suite plus functionality

Full-color touchscreen in two sizes: 15" screen or 21.5" screen, based on machine model

Combination of user-friendly hard and soft keys; QWERTY keyboard Space-saving, modern design with ergonomic tilt and swivel capabilities; pulse handle options also available

Global Debut

The Okuma LB4000 EX III will make its global debut in the Okuma booth at the 2024 International Manufacturing Technology Show and will be showcased with the MYW optional features. The company's team of experts will demonstrate the machine's capabilities by conducting a special machining demo of an aerospace / defense part. The demo also features peripheral technologies from members of Okuma's Partners in Technology network, including: Blaser Swisslube, ESPRIT, Kennametal, Lyndex-Nikken, SMW Autoblok, and Velocity.

Key Specs of the Okuma LB4000 EX III Horizontal Lathe: