Cryotherapy Market Set To Double By 2030: Rising Demand For Non-Invasive Treatments And Sports Recovery Fuel Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cryotherapy Size, Share

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global cryotherapy market , valued at $213 million in 2020, is projected to grow to $392 million by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% between 2021 and 2030. Cryotherapy, a using localized freezing temperatures, is becoming an increasingly popular method for addressing conditions such as pain management, tissue damage, and even malignant tumors. It has been widely adopted for managing sports injuries, nerve-related pain, and certain cancer treatments like prostate and skin cancer. The process involves freezing affected tissues or nerves, effectively reducing pain and irritation.Key Market PlayersImpact Cryotherapy, Cryoconcepts LP, US Cryotherapy|, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Brymill Cryogenic Systems, Kriosystem Life, Metrum Cryoflex, Medtronic Plc, Cooper Companies (Coopersurgical), Zimmer Medizinsysteme GmbH.Get a Sample Copy of this Report:Key Drivers of Cryotherapy Market GrowthThe cryotherapy market is experiencing growth due to several critical factors:.Rising Incidences of Cancer: With increasing cancer cases globally, cryosurgery is gaining traction as a minimally invasive treatment for localized cancers..Surge in Sports Injuries: According to studies, millions of athletes, particularly those aged 14 years and younger, experience sports injuries annually, particularly in the U.S. Cryotherapy helps athletes recover from muscle pain and improve sleep quality, boosting its demand..Minimally Invasive Treatments: The growing preference for minimally invasive procedures has driven cryotherapy's application in beauty treatments and dermatology, including anti-aging and skin rejuvenation techniques.However, the market faces challenges due to the use of hazardous cryogenic gases in certain treatments, and a general lack of awareness regarding the benefits of cryotherapy.Cryotherapy Market SegmentationThe cryotherapy market is segmented into several categories based on product type, application, end user, and region.1. By Product.Cryosurgery Devices: These devices are widely used in hospitals, clinics, cryotherapy centers, and spas. This segment is the leading contributor to market revenue..Localized Cryotherapy Devices: These are used in a variety of settings, from hospitals to fitness centers..Cryochambers and Cryosaunas: Popular in spas and clinics, these devices are used for whole-body treatments.2. By Application.Surgical Applications: The largest segment, driven by an increasing number of patients with chronic diseases like arthritis..Pain Management, Sports Medicine, and Beauty Treatments: These applications are growing rapidly as cryotherapy gains popularity for managing pain and enhancing physical and aesthetic well-being.3. By End User.Hospitals and Clinics: This segment holds the largest market share, bolstered by the expanding healthcare sector and increased patient access to cryotherapy treatments..Cryotherapy Centers and Spas: These centers are rapidly adopting cryotherapy, driven by consumer interest in wellness and recovery therapies.4. By Region.North America: In 2020, North America dominated the cryotherapy market, supported by extensive R&D efforts, the presence of key players, and a robust healthcare infrastructure..Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA: These regions are also expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to increasing healthcare investments and rising awareness of cryotherapy's benefits.Future Trends and Market PotentialCryotherapy's application in sports medicine, particularly for managing injuries and improving recovery times, is likely to fuel further market expansion. Additionally, advancements in technology are making cryotherapy more accessible and safer, encouraging its adoption in various fields, including dermatology and beauty treatments.Enquire Before Buying:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.