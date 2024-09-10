Beverage Industry Veterans Mike Percic & Tim Turner Join THC Beverage Maker HIGH 9INE, LLC Corporate Advisory Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Watermelon Flavored Half & Half with 10mg Delta-9 THC

The Former General Manager of Adult-Beverages for Target Brands Inc & Former Senior Manager of Adult-Beverages for Walgreen Co Enter the THC Beverage Market

- Franz Tudor, CEO HIGH 9INE, LLCSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HIGH 9INE , LLC, the creator of the innovative hemp-derived Delta-9 THC beverage experience brand name HIGH 9INE. Is proud to announce the additions of Mr. Mike Percic and Mr. Tim Turner, two highly esteemed adult beverage category mangers, to the Company's Professional Advisory Board. Mr. Percic and Mr. Turner are each credited with leading their former teams and building their respective organizations, Target Brands, Inc. and Walgreen Co, into annual multi-billion adult beverage retailers.“Hemp-derived THC beverages are a nascent market representing significant opportunity, but not without challenges, like any new market. The importance of building an organizational foundation with the skills and expertise to navigate this burgeoning market can not be underappreciated," stated Mr. Franz Tudor, CEO and founder of HIGH 9INE, LLC. "New markets require thought leaders, but also professionals who are focused on delivering to the consumer products that set and achieve the highest standards for quality and customer satisfaction. I am excited to have Mike and Tim join HIGH 9INE, but so should the entire THC beverage industry. Having these two highly respected industry veterans engaging in constructive dialogues with chain-retailers, educating them about the products, industry, market opportunity and how to safely make products available to customers, will benefit all market participants and not just HIGH 9INE," stated Mr. Tudor.Alcohol is well documented as being destructive to mental, physical and social health. Every day more consumers are divorcing alcohol and seeking“better for you” beverages that make them feel good and offer tangible value-add. Legalization, continued de-stigmatization and broader acceptance of its potential benefits are all leading the charge in rapid market growth for all forms of THC. Public perception no longer views THC as just for“stoners”. Further evidence of this shift in consumer behavior and perception can be found in the emergence of new consumer categories including the self-proclaimed“cannamoms”. These new and existing consumers are demanding safe access to quality THC products and more product choices including alternatives to smoke or vape consumption.“The beverage industry is experiencing seismic shifts in consumption behaviors. Macro trends around health and wellness, functional ingredients and more mindful alcohol consumption are taking hold across many consumer categories. This is even more pronounced with Gen Z behaviors and the continued democratization of cannabis across the country. Early data from leading US markets like Minnesota are strong proof points of a changing market and huge opportunity for high quality brands in the space like HIGH 9INE,” commented Mr. Mike Percic, CEO of Full Court Press Advisors.Currently there are hundreds of THC beverage products in the market, but an observable absence of brands. This new market category requires not only extensive consumer education about the products, but consumer loyalty must be earned by the brand through ensuring quality and safety. HIGH 9INE has embarked on a significant campaign bringing its highly innovative and differentiated liquid to the lips of hundreds of respected industry influencers and educational message to the Podcast community.“Establishing a strong brand is vital because it defines how people perceive and connect with your business. It's this identity that sets a brand apart in a crowded market. For HIGH 9INE, this presents a unique opportunity to carve out a distinct voice, build lasting relationships with distributors, retailers and customers, while creating a legacy that resonates with authenticity and purpose. A well-established brand not only drives recognition but also loyalty, fueling long-term success,” Mr. Tim Turner, Owner and Founder of Turner Adult Beverage Consulting.The Company's inaugural commercial launch strictly focused on online sales. Based on the success of the initial launch and substantial volumes of positive consumer feedback. HIGH 9INE is currently expanding beyond its initial online presence into physical locations across multiple states with the assistance of well-established beverage distributors. The Company is currently in active discussions with additional distributors across the country and expects to have physical retail presence in at least seven new states before the end of 2024.“We have taken a very methodical and strategic approach to building our company, developing a delicious and highly innovative product and now establishing the HIGH 9INE brand. The plan has been established and we are laser focused on executing the next phase. Being able to add Mike and Tim to the team builds on our strong foundation in taking those next steps. Get your popcorn and HIGH 9INE ready because this is about to be one heck of a show,” stated Mr. Tudor.About: HIGH 9INE, LLC is a State of Florida Limited Liability Corporation with operations based in San Antonio, TX. HIGH 9INE is crafted with premium ingredients including proprietary Hemp Honey, coconut water, organic vitamins and real juice. All flavors are non-carbonated to avoid bloating and some flavors contain caffeine. Each 12oz serving of HIGH 9INE contains 10mg of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC and is compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.

