Exeter Smiles Offers Affordable Braces Near Bethlehem For Only $3,995

Patients seeking affordable braces can find high-quality traditional braces near Bethlehem.

- Dr. Joel Silman

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Exeter Smiles is committed to providing accessible and top-tier care, offering braces near Bethlehem for an all-inclusive cost of only $3,995. This price ensures that patients receive comprehensive care without any hidden fees, making it easier for both teens and adults to achieve their dream smile.

"We believe in making a beautiful, healthy smile accessible to everyone," said Dr. Joel Silman, a dentist at Exeter Smiles. "With our affordable braces near Bethlehem, we're proud to continue helping patients feel confident in their smiles."

Exeter Smiles' traditional braces are known for their effectiveness in addressing complex dental issues, providing patients with lasting results. For those seeking a more discreet option, Exeter Smiles also offers Invisalign , which allows patients to straighten their teeth without wires or brackets. Both treatment options are supported by a team of experienced professionals committed to making the experience as comfortable as possible.

In addition to their high-quality care, Exeter Smiles ensures that Lehigh Valley braces remain affordable, transparent, and comprehensive. The $3,995 price for traditional braces includes all necessary treatments, from initial x-rays to emergency repairs, and the practice prides itself on delivering outstanding results at a price patients can trust.

For those interested in braces near Bethlehem, schedule a free consultation today by visiting . Let Exeter Smiles guide you toward the confident smile you deserve.

About Exeter Smiles: For several years, Exeter Smiles has offered teen and adult patients throughout Pennsylvania braces for as low as $3,995, as well as Invisalign treatments. The team of dental professionals remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at .

Dr. Joel Silman

Exeter Smiles

+1 610-401-0559

email us here

