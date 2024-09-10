ALOSANT SECURES SERIES A FUNDING TO DRIVE INNOVATION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Series A round from Bangtail Partners and new leadership announcement unlocks growth and innovation for Proptech Customer Experience platform.



Alosant, the leading customer experience for master-planned communities, announces the securing of Series A funding led by the esteemed Greg Avis, co-founder and former Managing Director of Summit Partners. This significant milestone, coupled with the strategic addition of key leadership and ongoing growth, propels the mission for Alosant to enhance community connections through innovative mobile technology.

"Alosant has not only become the leader in digital customer experiences for master-planned communities but has also defined the category. Their impressive portfolio, achieved without investor funding, makes them the obvious choice to support and accelerate their efforts", says Greg Avis, Managing Partner of Bangtail Partners.

Since launching its resident-focused app in 2017, the Alosant ResX platform has grown to serve over 300,000 active users. It now supports prospect, guest, and commercial experiences alongside its residential features. Alosant partners with leading master-planned communities, many featured on the John Burns Research & Consulting Top 50 list, like Wellen Park in Venice, Florida, and Sunterra in Katy, Texas.

Recent additions include well-established communities like Bridgeland in Houston and On Top of the World in Ocala, Florida. New developments, such as Everbe by Pulte Homes in Florida and Jubilee and Emberly in Texas, have also leveraged Alosant early in construction to build culture and momentum with prospective home buyers.

"We are passionate about serving consumers throughout their entire homeownership journey-from choosing their community to buying their homes and loving them as residents. With our strong momentum and the support of Greg Avis and Bangtail Partners, we will continue to be the real estate mobile innovation leader," says April LaMon, Co-Founder of Alosant.

To help support current growth and scale, Alosant has added three key leaders to its team.

Alosant appoints Kellie Corbin as Vice President of Sales. Corbin is a seasoned residential and resort leisure leader, having held key roles at NFC Amenities and WTS International. She will be instrumental in expanding Alosant's go-to-market strategy and driving new business in her new role.

Danette Beal has joined as the new Vice President of Marketing. With extensive experience in both enterprise and startup environments, including launching marketing at Digs, an AI-powered home-building startup, she brings deep expertise in innovative products and marketing. Beal will oversee all aspects of Alosant's marketing strategy, brand management, and digital marketing efforts.

Tara Trevino recently joined as the Director of Customer Operations. She has an impressive background in strategic innovation with companies like Roomored, a visualization platform enabling a better home-buying experience. Trevino will be crucial in scaling customer experience and operations for Alosant.

These strategic leadership additions, funding expansion, and continued customer growth will accelerate momentum toward Alosant becoming the leader in AI-driven mobile experiences in real estate.

Co-founded in Bozeman, MT in 2017 by April LaMon and Michael Swanson, Alosant is a forward-thinking real estate technology company that powers lifestyle experiences for over 100 top-selling master-planned communities nationwide. Its flagship platform, Alosant ResXTM, offers highly sought-after solutions for the entire customer journey, from home shopping to resident living, for land developers, marketing, and lifestyle teams.

