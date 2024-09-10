Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology Welcomes Shanice Baker, APRN To Their Team.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KISSIMMEE, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology is thrilled to announce the addition of Shanice Baker, APRN, to their esteemed team of healthcare providers. Shanice brings a wealth of experience and a deep passion for women's to the practice, further enhancing the comprehensive care offered to our patients.

Shanice Baker, APRN

Continue Reading

Shanice Baker is a Board-Certified Family Nurse Practitioner with seven years of extensive experience in cardiology and labor and delivery at local hospitals. Originally from Brooklyn, New York, Shanice moved to Kissimmee, Florida, at the age of 12 with her family. From a young age, she demonstrated a profound dedication to healthcare, beginning her journey as a patient transporter at a local hospital. Her commitment to the field led her to pursue higher education, earning an Associate of Science in Nursing from Valencia Community College in 2016 and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Seminole State College in 2021.

Shanice's desire to expand her impact on patient care drove her to achieve a Master's degree specializing in Family Nurse Practitioner from South University. During her studies, she discovered her true calling in women's health, a field where she now excels and feels deeply passionate.

"Joining Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology is an exciting milestone in my career," Shanice shares. "My approach to healthcare is deeply rooted in giving back to the community and providing care that feels like family. I am dedicated to positively impacting my patients' lives and striving for excellence in women's care."

Her impressive career includes roles at Advent Health Orlando Cardiac PCU and Advent Health Celebration Labor and Delivery, as well as various travel nursing assignments. Additionally, Shanice has served as a Clinical Instructor at Valencia College, further demonstrating her commitment to educating and empowering future healthcare professionals.

In her personal life, Shanice has been happily married to her best friend for 13 years, and together they share three children. Outside of work, she enjoys traveling, family gatherings, and shopping, balancing her professional dedication with a fulfilling family life.

Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology is confident that Shanice's expertise, compassion, and dedication to women's health will significantly benefit our patients and the community we serve. We invite you to join us in welcoming Shanice Baker, APRN, to our practice.

For more information about Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology and our services, please visit CelebrationOBGYN .

About Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology

At Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology, we recognize that every patient has a unique health history. Our primary objective is to help women maintain optimal physical wellness under our medical guidance. Our skilled team of board-certified physicians, certified nurse practitioners, and physician assistants is dedicated to providing exceptional care. We have three locations to serve you better throughout Central Florida and strive to accommodate our patients' schedules with flexible appointment times and professional care.

Contact:

Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology

410 Celebration Place, 208

Celebration, FL 34747

Phone: (407) 566-2229

Website: CelebrationOBGYN

Media Contact:

Nicole Meyer

Marketing Coordinator

Celebration Health & Wellness

(407) 902-1742

[email protected]

SOURCE Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED