Destination Preservation: New TV Series About National Food Security

- Sarah ThrushCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CONTACT: 614-570-9870Food Security Is Focus of New Television SeriesDestination PreservationDestination Preservation is a new TV docuseries exploring Food Preservation and Security, with stories that delve into American food heritage and NextGen preservation methods, and is designed to reconnect audiences with their food sources. Sarah Thrush, current #1 selling book author of "Canning with a Purpose" and nationally-renowned food preservation expert, will host each episode. Ohio film company Humble Hero Films will head the production teams.In the format of an episodic TV show, Sarah Thrush and the Humble Hero production team will travel to story locations, from urban homesteads to inner city micro farms, home kitchens, restaurants and food production facilities, interviewing unique people and exploring the histories and cultures behind the sources of our food.Host Sarah Thrush said:“Americans are waking up from our grocery store coma and realizing the importance of knowing where our food comes from and how we can preserve our food for our family. As the host of Destination Preservation, I am honored to share these powerful stories of resilience and innovation. Each episode showcases the incredible efforts of individuals and communities working towards a more sustainable and equitable food system.”Humble Hero Films producer Ken McCaw said,“Destination Preservation is not just another cooking show. It is about food before it is prepared... where it comes from and how it is preserved. Destination Preservation will show how various cultures have maintained their food sources, even in difficult times, and will demonstrate conventional and NextGen ways to provide food for our families.”The pilot for Destination Preservation will be shot later this year, with episodes following shortly. Destination Preservation is being funded by corporate sponsorship and by equity crowdfunding through Netcapital.

