Soy Sauce Productions Goes To Comic-Con

(Left to Right) Nicholas Killian and Derek Johnson II

The details of Soy Sauce Production's Panel

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Los Angeles Comic-Con is right around the corner. Starting Friday Oct. 4th and ending Sunday, Oct 6th, this brings together people from all over the world. Second to only the original Comic-Con in San Diego, this convention has numerous celebrities, studios and creators gathering in one place! It's so large that the surrounding area of downtown has to change its parking regulations.

There are parties, panels, contests, exclusive screenings and many other events. Many people also go to the convention to collaborate and learn from people in their respective industries. For the first time, Soy Sauce Productions is going to attend! Film Center News sat down to talk with the CEO and COO to find out why they have decided to come by and enjoy the fun. This is what Derek Johnson II and Nicholas Killian had to say:

Q: Thanks for being here! For those who don't know, what does Soy Sauce Productions do?

A: (Nicholas) Simply put, Soy Sauce is a first step development company. We work with creatives to jumpstart their projects in the film and TV world. It sounds complicated, but really, it's just a bunch of paperwork. Like making sure they have a copyright, that they're a legal entity that can get funding. That kind of stuff.

Q: Why would creatives need to form legal entities?

A: (Nicholas) Well, they won't get any big investors without the proper paperwork to show that they are serious. For example, a legal entity has its own bank account that has funds that are only for the project. Putting the money in the business account instead of the creator's personal account makes investors feel better because it prevents the creator from running off with the money.

Q: Ok, well why are you going to Comic-Con this year? Did you not want to come before?

A: (Derek) We've been going for several years as fans but since last year, we've made some podcasts and a radio show for Comic-Con Radio. Getting closer with everyone behind the scenes definitely makes us more comfortable with it. Especially after the Hollywood strikes last year. That's really impacted our decision.

Q: What did the strikes have to do with it?

A: (Derek) It's no secret that the industry has slowed since then. People are tired of being screwed over by these larger corporations and now they are hording their money to only do projects they know they can get away with doing business as usual. The number one place people get taken advantage of is all the way at the beginning during development. That's when the big contracts are signed, when who gets what money is determined. This year, we wanted to extend some valuable information to indie creators.

Q: I noticed you are also doing a panel instead of just having a booth. Is that what the panel will be about?

A: (Nicholas) Yes, the panel will be about how creatives can protect themselves with a copyright before anyone comes knocking trying to steal your project. IP (intellectual property) theft is something we see all the time. Hopefully giving this panel will help some creators out there protect themselves.

Q: That's awesome! When is this panel happening?

A: (Nicholas) It'll be Sunday, Oct. 6th at 2:30pm. We'll try to make it as entertaining as we can! And if people miss the panel, they can always come by our booth.

Soy Sauce Productions plans to be there everyday, even though their panel is only on Sunday. LA Comic-Con really brings out all sorts of company and people to the community. For more information, go to the LA Comic-Con's website on getting tickets and event info! See you at Comic-Con!

