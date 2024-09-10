The Royalty Network And CEO Frank Liwall Appoint Daniel Abowd As New President & General Counsel

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Abowd's appointment signifies a continued into the company's future, advancing its mission and strategic growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royalty , one of the country's leading, family-owned independent publishing companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Abowd as its new President & General Counsel. Under the leadership of CEO Frank Liwall, this strategic hire marks a significant investment in the company's future as it continues its mission to empower songwriters, producers, and artists worldwide.

Founded in 1994, the Royalty Network has grown to represent over 700,000 compositions, including works from some of the most prolific songwriters and producers across genres, with hits featured on albums by the likes of Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake. The Royalty Network's music has also appeared in high-profile film, TV, and advertising placements, including blockbuster films like "Black Panther," "Creed 2," and "Bad Boys For Life" and campaigns for Target, Walmart, BMW, Levi's, and Chevrolet.

Frank Liwall, Founder and CEO of the Royalty Network, has built the company on a foundation of innovation, values, and personalized service for all clients. This has been a key component to its success: year after year, the company has expanded its client roster and grown its business by centering integrity and its people-first approach. The Royalty Network's commitment to educating songwriters about the intricacies of music publishing, copyright ownership, and business operations is central to its success, ensuring that clients collect all revenue rightfully earned while avoiding potentially harmful deals.

"I could not be more thrilled to return in this new capacity to the company that, in every professional sense, raised me. The Royalty Network is a unicorn–thriving as a true family-run independent for decades in an industry that has undergone several wholesale metamorphoses," said Daniel Abowd, President & General Counsel of the Royalty Network. "As the industry continues to evolve, I look forward to helping the Royalty Network family support and protect the songwriters and rightsholders who entrust us with their livelihoods."

Abowd brings a wealth and breadth of experience to his new role. A lifelong musician and songwriter with degrees in music, economics, and music business from Cornell University and NYU, Abowd previously worked at the Royalty Network for eight years in several capacities, most recently as Vice President. A practicing attorney, he returns to the company from his most recent role as a litigator at white-shoe law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, following prestigious judicial clerkships in the Southern District of New York and Second Circuit Court of Appeals. His return is a testament to the Royalty Network's strong internal culture, commitment to growth, and long-term vision.

In his role as President & General Counsel, Abowd will work closely with Liwall, continuing the company's ethos as an independent, caring, and culturally-focused company. As a part of his broad leadership responsibilities, Abowd will also provide the company with in-house legal guidance to allow the company to continue to flourish in today's complex and evolving music publishing landscape.

"I am elated to announce as President and General Counsel our former employee, Daniel Abowd and looking forward to working closely with Danny to continue to provide the best service to our clients," said Frank Liwall, Founder & CEO of the Royalty Network. "Danny's drive to succeed and his experience as a litigator gives us the ability to better protect the works in our catalog and allow our team to grow in a fair and balanced manner. Danny understands our company's mission and the importance that plays in the protection, collection, and further utilization of our catalog, with the quality and care that we strive to achieve. He personifies the exact balance required to be President. In this role, he will play an integral part in our future growth and success."

Liwall's forward-thinking approach to copyright ownership and administration deals has attracted some of the most talented individuals in the music industry, while maintaining both employee and client loyalty above and beyond industry standards. With Abowd's appointment, the Royalty Network is poised to build on its strong internal culture and the values instilled by Liwall and his team. These principles have driven the company's success over the past 30 years and will continue to foster employee and client loyalty, ensuring the Royalty Network remains a leader in the music publishing industry for years to come.

